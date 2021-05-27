newsbreak-logo
Cancer

Science is hope

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChan Zuckerberg Initiative DAF, an advised fund of Silicon Valley Community Foundation. New York State Empire State Development Corporation. Create a legacy that will improve people’s lives through discovery. As a long-time neighbor of the Laboratory, I was aware of its reputation for excellent science.”. Bob Gay. Cold Spring Harbor...

Sciencereasonandmeaning.com

Sagan: Science as a Candle in the Dark

With all the deserved hoopla over the new version of Carl Sagan’s classic TV series “Cosmos,” I wanted to call attention to his wonderful but often overlooked book:. It was an excellent text for my college courses in critical thinking, deftly distinguishing science from pseudo-science, and the reasonable from the unreasonable.
Sciencevaughantoday.ca

Science Festival is decentralized in Hau

At Hao College in Tuamotu, CM1 and CM2 students rediscover the world of science on the occasion of the Science Festival. Established in 1991, the Science Festival is organized every year by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation to allow everyone to discover the world of science and meet the women and men who are making science today. This event, which was initially planned last November, was postponed until May due to the health risks due to Coronavirus 19, and today the situation has improved significantly, and the party was able to hold it.
Scienceschoolinfosystem.org

Science has become a cartel

The idea that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered in a laboratory, and then escaped accidentally, always had a certain plausibility. The virus first appeared in Wuhan, China, where there is a laboratory that conducts research on bat coronaviruses — one of only a handful in the world to do so. Yet this possibility was dismissed quite forcefully and from the beginning of the outbreak by prominent virologists.
Scienceaaas.org

AAAS Makes Science Relatable

Science helps power our world in so many ways: improving our technology, protecting our health and connecting us to our friends and family around the world. To help make science more relatable, AAAS programs connect scientists and the public, demystify science and highlight the many benefits that scientific discoveries bring us.
Tomah, WI

ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My brother broke his arm and had an X-ray at the Tomah hospital. How do X-rays take pictures of bones?. ANSWER: X-rays are electromagnetic radiation, same as light, radio and television waves, gamma rays, ultraviolet and infrared. The only form of electromagnetic radiation that we can see is light.
Astronomycaltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Metastable Helium Absorptions with 3D Hydrodynamics and Self-Consistent Photochemistry. The metastable Helium (He∗) lines near 10830 ̊A are ideal probes of atmospheric erosion–a common phenomenon of close-in exoplanet evolution. A handful of exoplanet observations yielded well-resolved He∗ absorption features in transits, yet they were mostly analyzed with 1D isothermal models prescribing mass-loss rates. We present a 3-D hydrodynamic model with ray-tracing radiative transfer and non-equilibrium thermochemsitry. Starting from the observed stellar/planetary properties with reasonable assumptions about the host's high energy irradiation, we predict from first principle the mass loss rate, the temperature and ionization profiles, and 3D outflow kinematics. Our simulations well reproduced the observed He∗ line profiles and light curves of WASP-69b and WASP-107b two of the best observed systems. In addition, we investigated how photo evaporative mass loss depends on host star spectral types, XUV flux levels, stellar flares, stellar wind strength etc. We also discuss variability introduced to shear instability and the synergy between He* and Lyman-alpha observations in constraining.
Environmentwanderlust.com

Source, Science & Sustainability

The Adirondack Mountains are the source of Nirvana Water Sciences natural spring water products, which promote muscle wellness and naturally enhance the performance of the body. Know Your Source. Spanning more than six million acres, the Adirondack Mountains are home to the largest protected natural area in the contiguous United...
Aerospace & Defensesatelliteprome.com

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science mission

The probe will complete one orbit of the planet every 55 hours and will capture a full planetary data sample every nine days. The Emirates Mars Mission, the first interplanetary exploration undertaken by an Arab nation, has announced the mission has completed spacecraft and instrument exercises used to practice science observations and is now ready to commence science data gathering. The two-years science mission formally commenced on May 23, aiming to yield the first complete picture of Mars’ lower and upper atmospheres throughout the day, night and seasons of a full Martian year.
Visual Artbookriot.com

Communicating Science Through Illustration

In the past year we’ve seen how important science communication is for people on a massive scale. In the last year, we all have learned about masking and mRNA-type vaccines. One really important part of science messaging is illustration, making visuals of science concepts. That includes everything from showing an anatomical model of skin to the charts and graphs of COVID-19 infections. These illustrations help to make sense of the science, and even hopefully engage a person into learning more. I reached out to two designers, John Barnett and Marnie Galloway, who have illustrated science concepts in books and articles.
ScienceScientific American

How COVID Changed Science

Rarely in recent memory has the world faced such an immediate and widespread global threat as complex as COVID-19. In its face, a select few have risen to the occasion, none more cherished and admired perhaps than the health care workers staffing the front lines. But standing close behind them in the trenches are the scientists and researchers who are among the very few who truly understand the scope of our evolutionary battle with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, our scientists have acted with unprecedented speed and coordinated action to deliver us an armamentarium of medical weaponry to confront this global threat.
Ridgewood, NJ

Space Science Institute

MARS, the science team is studying the clouds, which arrived earlier and formed higher than expected, to learn more about the Red Planet. Cloudy days are rare in the thin, dry atmosphere of Mars. Clouds are typically found at the planet’s equator in the coldest time of year, when Mars is the farthest from the Sun in its oval-shaped orbit. But one full Martian year ago – two Earth years – scientists noticed clouds forming over NASA’s Curiosity rover earlier than expected.
Sciencecaltech.edu

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Pattern effect, non-constant radiative feedbacks, and the estimation of climate sensitivity. Recent research has highlighted that radiative feedbacks — and thus climate sensitivity — are not constant in time but depend sensitively on sea surface temperature and ocean heat uptake patterns ("pattern effect"). This realization has lead to an explosion of feedback definitions and methods to estimate equilibrium climate sensitivity. I will contrast three flavors of radiative feedbacks—equilibrium, effective, and differential feedbacks—and discuss their physical interpretation and applications. I show that their values can differ by more than 1Wm-2K-1 and their implied climate sensitivity can differ by several degrees. As a climate model equilibrates, radiative feedbacks change continuously on decadal to millennial timescales, in most regions reducing their tendency to stabilize the climate. In the equatorial Pacific, however, feedbacks become more stabilizing with time. The global feedback evolution is initially dominated by the tropics and later by the mid-latitudes.
Minoritiesoklahoman.com

Opinion: Changing the complexion of science

Science has a diversity problem. And so does the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. In this, our 75th year, we have a rich history to celebrate. But there is one chapter of our story that is sorely lacking: Black scientists. Since we opened our doors, we have never had a Black...
Chemistrycaltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Computational Screening of Two-Dimensional Materials for Electro-Catalysis. Recent advances in computational models of solvent and electrolyte environments have opened the possibility of characterizing heterogeneous catalysis and electrochemistry in a first-principles-based framework, where the multiscale nature of the developed approaches provides a significant reduction of the computational burden while retaining a good accuracy. Here, the core methodological aspects and the most recent features of these recently developed approaches, as implemented in the ENVIRON library (www.quantum-environ.org), will be reviewed. Applications to the screenings of two-dimensional materials as electrocatalysts for the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) and for the oxygen evolution and reduction reactions (OER and ORR) will be presented. The proposed screening workflows allowed us to identify promising materials with low thermodynamic overpotentials and significant stability under electrochemical conditions.
Glenside, PA

Amy Stringer: Master of Science in Forensic Science

Favorite Arcadia memory: There are so many. I use to hold these game nights in the Fall 2019 [as an undergraduate biochemistry student]—had this awesome group of students that came into the honors program. They wanted to play Dungeons & Dragons, and it's one of my favorite hobbies. My boyfriend and I got into it in high school, so I told them I would show them how to play. RPG (role play game) and we did game nights every other week throughout the semester. One of my favorite memories is mentoring those students, and those nights were a blast.
Cancernyp.org

A Legacy of Hope

Linda Espinosa pauses for a moment as she lets the weight of those five words fill the air in her office at NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Behavioral Health Center. After a long silence and a deep breath, the vice president and chief nursing officer then admits that, even though she was diagnosed in 2020, “This is the first time I’ve even said these words out loud.”
Books & LiteraturePhysics World

The story of science fiction and society

Taken from the May 2021 issue of Physics World where it first appeared under the headline "The science in science fiction". Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Ian Randall reviews Science Fiction by Sherryl Vint. Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring –...
Andover, MA

HIKE for HOPE

HIKE for HOPE Weekend of May 22-23 Join this year’s HIKE for HOPE 2021 Challenge and be part of the solution to decrease food insecurity in our community. The Challenge will bring us all together to raise critical funds to support Lazarus House’s soup kitchen and pantry, relieving the stress and uncertainty for families who struggle to put food on the table for their families. Participate in all 3 activities in ONE Weekend, May 22-23, 2021. 1) 5K WALK/RUN LIVE 5K Walk/Run Events on 5/22 and 5/23 at 10 a.m.Using the Charge Running App, walk or run anywhere! 2) FOOD DRIVE Participate in our food drive. Details on www.hikeforhope.org 3) FUNDRAISE Fundraise to ensure families in our community have reliable access to nutritious food. Inspire at least 5 people to donate $20.21 each. Challenge Registration - $15. Family Registration - $30. To register please visit www.hikeforhope.org. For sponsorship information, contact AJ Events at 617 267-2244 or aj@ajwevents.com.
Sciencecbslocal.com

At-Home Science Projects!

Summer is coming up soon, and it's the perfect time for kids to engage in some outdoor learning! Kristen Denzer, CEO and founder of Tierra Encantada, joins Courtney with some great ideas!
Sciencethekashmirimages.com

No nonsense, only science please!

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Though we live in the age of science, Covid-19 pandemic has exposed some serious weaknesses within the humankind. Science has revolutionized the world and eased the human lives. However, during the pandemic, it was observed, particularly in this part of world, there are elements who try to do anything and everything to negate science. In Nicolaus Copernicus detailed his radical theory of the universe in which the earth, along with the other planets, rotated around the sun. He was ridiculed by the society and it too humankind more than a century to accept the concept. Centuries have passed since but even today there are elements in the society who are hell bent to negate science. With the outbreak of Covid-19, one of the earliest claims for its treatment came from Baba Ramdev. Baba Ramdev is the leading Baba who is also close to the ruling dispensation. His company launched Coronil, as a cure of Corona. In the beginning it was claimed that it has got WHO approval, later the claim was diluted to say that it has been made as per WHO guidelines. The claim was made that within seven days the disease will be cured. Last one year has seen so many claims coming up for treatment of the dreaded pandemic. The Ayush ministry advised the application of sesame oil/coconut oil/cow ghee on the nostrils. Some came up with the idea of steam inhalation. Bhopal BJP MP, Pragya Singh Thakur claimed that consumption of Cow urine is protecting her from Corona. BJP, Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur claimed that performing of Fire ritual; Havan; will protect us from the disease.