AWS Announces General Availability Of Amazon ECS Anywhere

By Business Wire
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) Anywhere, a new capability for Amazon ECS that enables customers to run and manage container-based applications on-premises using the same APIs, cluster management, workload scheduling, monitoring, and deployment pipelines they use with Amazon ECS in AWS. Amazon ECS Anywhere provides a fully managed container orchestration service that allows customers to easily run, scale, and secure Docker container applications on any customer-managed infrastructure in addition to all AWS Regions, AWS Local Zones, and AWS hybrid infrastructure deployments (e.g. AWS Outposts and AWS Wavelength). There are no upfront fees or commitments to use Amazon ECS Anywhere, and customers pay only for the container instances they run. To get started with Amazon ECS Anywhere, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/ecs/anywhere

Containers provide a standard way for developers to package and run applications quickly and reliably while improving resource utilization and reducing cost. Today, over 100,000 customers run their containers in the cloud using Amazon ECS because of its performance at scale, reliability, security, and simplicity. However, some customers have data residency, latency, regulatory, or compliance considerations that require them to run applications on their own infrastructure. Other customers want to make use of their investment in unused on-premises compute capacity without adding to their operational overhead. Both scenarios require customers to manually install, operate, and manage on-premises container orchestration software—separate from the infrastructure they operate in the cloud. Before today, these customers have had to install and manage their own container orchestration software and use disparate tooling across their cloud and on-premises environments. This situation not only leads to operational overhead, but also slows the pace of delivering new business capabilities. What customers want instead is a single, fully managed solution that works anywhere they deploy containers.

Amazon ECS Anywhere gives customers the ability to run Amazon ECS on any infrastructure using the same cloud-based, fully managed, highly scalable container orchestration service and control plane they use in AWS today. Amazon ECS Anywhere provides customers with consistent tooling and APIs for all container-based applications, and the same Amazon ECS experience for cluster management, workload scheduling, and monitoring in the cloud and in their own data centers and edge environments via a common control plane. With Amazon ECS Anywhere, customers no longer need to run, update, or maintain their own container orchestrators on-premises. Customers simply create an activation key to register their virtual machines or bare metal servers, install the AWS Systems Manager agent and Amazon ECS Anywhere agent on their on-premises servers, and then deploy and manage their applications with Amazon ECS Anywhere. With Amazon ECS Anywhere, customers can use the same control plane and APIs for a seamless managed containers experience across all of their application environments.

"Customers have told us that while they need to run containers on their own infrastructure, they don't want the hassle of operating their own cluster management software. They love the simplicity of Amazon ECS, the fact that it just works, and want the same reliability, scalability, and security of Amazon ECS wherever they run their applications," said Deepak Singh, VP, Compute Services, AWS. "With Amazon ECS Anywhere we are proud to provide our customers exactly what they've asked for—a single service and control plane to manage their container deployments across AWS Regions, AWS Outposts, AWS Wavelength, AWS Local Zones, and customer-owned infrastructure, both in their data centers and at edge locations. Nothing else in the industry does that."

Amazon ECS Anywhere is available today in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), US West (N. California), GovCloud (US-West), GovCloud (US-East), Canada (Central), South America (São Paulo), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (London), Europe (Paris), Middle East (Bahrain), Europe (Ireland), Europe (Milan), Europe (Stockholm), AWS Africa (Cape Town), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Osaka), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), and Asia Pacific (Hong Kong), with availability in additional regions coming soon.

Siemens' DI Software Valor NPI and PCBflow applications are market leaders in the digitalization of the electronics design-through-manufacturing flow and DFM (design-for-manufacturing) analysis in the New Production Introduction (NPI) for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). "At its heart, Siemens is a manufacturing technology company. We run analytics on machine data from hundreds of our factory floors to provide insights to our customers. With Amazon ECS Anywhere, we found a powerfully simple service with a single management plane to consistently manage container applications running at edge locations across multiple factory floors," said Dan Hoz, General Manager, Siemens Valor. "Our team expects to use Amazon ECS Anywhere by our customers to manage the factory floors in the next 1-2 years, which will allow our end customer to get real-time insights into their factory floors."

CyberAgent is an internet services company based in Japan that focuses on internet advertising, gaming, and media services. "We are excited about Amazon ECS Anywhere because it has the ability to bring the powerful simplicity of Amazon ECS to our on-premises applications," said Makoto Hasegawa, Technical Lead Engineer of CIU, CyberAgent. "Amazon ECS Anywhere enables us to use a fully managed control plane in the cloud that will orchestrate our containers and help us run tasks on our own infrastructure. By using the same control plane for both on-premises and cloud-native applications, we can better manage our hybrid footprint."

Gaggle is a pioneer in helping K-12 districts manage student safety on school-provided technology by proactively identifying potential online threats and risks to students. "We currently use Amazon ECS to run containers in the cloud. We appreciate the cluster management, workload scheduling, and monitoring capabilities of Amazon ECS and wanted to use a similarly powerful container orchestration service for our on-premises workloads," said Casey Lee, CTO, Gaggle. "Fortunately, with the introduction of Amazon ECS Anywhere, we can containerize our existing on-premises workloads and benefit from the same fully managed Amazon ECS control plane. The ability to use the same tooling for both on-premises and in region workloads is awesome."

Getir is a pioneer in ultrafast delivery that revolutionized last-mile delivery in 2015 with its 10-minute grocery delivery proposition. Getir, which launched operations in London in 2021, has the sub-brands GetirFood, GetirMore, GetirWater and GetirLocals. "With Amazon ECS Anywhere, we expect to easily run containers in on-premises data centers. Running on-premises is a key step towards compliance," said Doğan Dalyan, Technical Co-founder, Getir. "The added benefit is that we can use the exact same tooling and workflows to run our container-based applications in both the cloud and our on-premises data center. This consistent tooling has the potential to make maintaining and managing our container applications a seamless experience."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting "Our clients are increasingly looking for the same experience of cloud managed services on their private infrastructure. Using Amazon ECS Anywhere, enterprises can take advantage of container elasticity, security and reliability on their on-prem environment with the ease of cluster management from a single pane of glass," said Shaji Mathew, EVP, Infosys. "AWS's software-based approach for managing hybrid environments along with highly automated end-to-end workflows supported by Infosys Modernization Suite, part of Infosys Cobalt, will help our clients accelerate their modernization journey."

HCL Technologies' CloudSmart approach helps tomorrow's digital enterprises to make intelligent choices that extract the true value out of Cloud investments and maximize business value in alignment with organizational goals. "We believe Amazon ECS Anywhere can help our enterprises deliver growth, with agility and an exceptional experience," said Kalyan Kumar, CTO and Head of Ecosystems, HCL Technologies. "Amazon ECS Anywhere's ability to deploy containerized workloads anywhere supports our focus on a customer-friendly hybrid approach."

SUSE is a global leader in true open source innovation, specializing in enterprise Linux, Kubernetes management, and edge solutions. "We are excited to announce the integration of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server with Amazon ECS Anywhere, which will enable our customers to innovate everywhere and unleash the power of digital transformation in the mode that's best suited for their unique needs," said Kelly Collins, Head of Global Cloud, SUSE. "Amazon ECS Anywhere offers a standardized container orchestrator, which combined with SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, will allow customers to leverage the same skillsets and tooling, and have the ability to migrate to the cloud when ready. We are pleased to be able to help customers capitalize on their existing on-premises data center investments while also enabling them to take advantage of the scalability and flexibility of the cloud."

Canonical is the publisher of Ubuntu, the operating system (OS) for most public cloud workloads as well as data centers, IoT, smart devices, self-driving cars, and advanced robots. "At Canonical, we publish Linux and open source images so that engineering teams can easily access container images for their container workloads, including those running on Amazon ECS and Amazon EKS," said Alex Gallagher, VP of Cloud Go to Market, Canonical. "With the introduction of Amazon ECS Anywhere, customers now have a way to easily run container workloads outside of the cloud. We're excited to be offering Ubuntu for container workloads using Amazon ECS Anywhere so that customers can capitalize on the benefits of Ubuntu's world-leading hardware support, professional services, and vast ecosystem."

Aqua Security helps organizations minimize their security risk exposure and enforce compliance across their cloud native application lifecycle and infrastructure. "We're pleased to announce support for Amazon ECS Anywhere with our Aqua Enterprise Platform so that customers can gain full visibility into their container activity and reduce risks for container-based applications running on their own infrastructure," says Amir Jerbi, CTO and Co-founder, Aqua Security. "With Amazon ECS Anywhere, customers can now meet compliance and regulatory requirements by running their container workloads on-premises while leveraging the Amazon ECS tooling and APIs that they've grown accustomed to. We're excited to help customers securely build and run cloud native applications in the environments that make the most sense for them."

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 80 Availability Zones (AZs) within 25 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain, and Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

