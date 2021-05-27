newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

NGAUS Applauds Legislation That Would Provide Health Care To Guardsmen, Reservists

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 45,000 current and former National Guard officers are applauding a bipartisan House bill that would provide medical coverage to the nation's citizen-soldiers and airmen.

Introduced this week by Rep. Andy Kim, D- N.J., and Rep. Trent Kelly, R- Miss., the Healthcare for Our Troops Act (H.R. 3512), would offer no-fee coverage through TRICARE, the military's health insurance program, to every Guardsman and Reservist.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R- Tenn., Rep. Steven Palazzo, R- Miss., Rep. Tim Ryan, D- Ohio, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R- N.Y., and Rep. Marc Veasey, D- Texas. Palazzo and Ryan are co-chairs of the House National Guard and Reserve Caucus.

"You would think members of the force America counts on to be always ready, always there would all have health insurance, but that's just not the case," said retired Brig. Gen. J. Roy Robinson, the president of the National Guard Association of the United States.

"In fact, we've had to send National Guard soldiers and airmen to the front lines of the worst public health crisis in a century without medical coverage," he said. "We also did it during recent civil disturbances and we've done it when responding to hurricanes and wildfires. This legislation would ensure that never happens again. We applaud it."

Current law provides coverage to part-time Guardsmen only when they are federally mobilized for more than 30 days. Most domestic missions are of shorter duration. Many are conducted under state active duty, which provides no health care under any circumstance.

In addition, Guardsmen must also be medically ready to respond with little to no notice. This can be challenging for the nearly one in five who have no private coverage and lack access to routine, preventive health care, Robinson said.

H.R. 3512 would enroll Guardsmen and Reservists into TRICARE Reserve Select at no cost.

TRS is currently a partially subsidized program for drilling Guardsmen and Reservists. They cover a monthly premium and co-pays for services. The legislation would eliminate all of those costs for participants.

That would provide Guardsmen and Reservist medical coverage on par with their active-component counterparts, Robinson said.

"We would never debate the need to provide medical coverage for active-component troops," he said. "We need to view Guard soldiers and airmen in the same light.

"This legislation would also provide the Guard with a game-changing recruiting and retention tool, which would go a long way toward paying for the coverage," he added. "And it will make our soldiers and airmen more attractive in the civilian job market. It's the right thing to do for the Guard and the nation."

No-fee or zero-cost TRICARE is a top NGAUS legislative objective for the formulation of the defense legislation for fiscal 2022.

It is also a legislative priority for Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau. He recently told Congress that it is "one of my most pressing concerns."

About NGAUS: The association includes nearly 45,000 current or former Guard officers. It was created in 1878 to provide unified National Guard representation in Washington. In their first productive meeting after Reconstruction, militia officers from the North and South formed the association with the goal of obtaining better equipment and training by educating Congress on Guard requirements. Today, 143 years later, NGAUS has the same mission.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ngaus-applauds-legislation-that-would-provide-health-care-to-guardsmen-reservists-301301205.html

SOURCE National Guard Association of the U.S.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
272
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Kelly
Person
Steven Palazzo
Person
Marc Veasey
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Scott Desjarlais
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsmen#Washington National Guard#Health Care#Healthcare#H R 3512#Guardsmen And Reservists#Tricare Reserve Select#Trs#The National Guard Bureau#D#Part Time Guardsmen#Guard Soldiers#Legislation#Guard Requirements#Airmen#State Active Duty#Co Chairs#Rep Scott Desjarlais#Rep Elise Stefanik#Troops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Congress
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsTelegraph

Duckworth, Davis introduce child care legislation

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., have joined a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers and introduced legislation to expand child care availability. H.R. 3155/S. 1587 — the Small Business Child Care Investment Act — would make non-profit child care providers that are small...
CollegesPosted by
The Hill

Improving college affordability for National Guardsmen and reservists

Since the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan began, our nation has increasingly relied on the National Guard and reserve components to protect our nation at home and abroad. From responding to natural disasters and defending our democracy abroad to serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in our communities, these servicemembers demonstrate a strong commitment to our nation. They deserve unencumbered access to financial aid resources, like their active-duty and veteran counterparts, to help them pursue a quality education.
Congress & Courtschaindrugreview.com

NASP applauds the introduction of bipartisan legislation to reduce drug costs

WASHINGTON — This week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate introduced legislation to rein in the high cost of prescription drugs and support the needs of specialty pharmacy patients living with life-altering and life-threatening specialty medical conditions. The Pharmacy DIR Reform to Reduce Senior Drug Costs Act will ensure that medication savings are passed along to seniors and that these savings are not otherwise used to manipulate drug costs under Medicare Part D or to disadvantage the specialty pharmacies serving patients who have such conditions as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, or HIV.
Congress & Courtsdallassun.com

Krishnamoorthi launches legislation to provide funding

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], May 20 (ANI): US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Wednesday (local time) announced that he is launching legislation to provide funding for vaccinating 60 per cent of the population from middle-income countries against COVID-19. The legislation will expand American aid to India, Argentina, and other nations to...
Congress & Courtsworldwildlife.org

WWF Applauds New Legislation to Prevent Future Pandemics

Today U.S. Senators Chris Coons and Lindsey Graham, and Reps. Grace Meng and Jeff Fortenberry, introduced the bipartisan Global Pandemic Prevention and Biosecurity Act. In response, WWF released the following statement from Carter Roberts, President and CEO:. “As the US begins to turn the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, we...
Public Healthkhn.org

Viewpoints: US Health Care Needs Ransomware Protection; Bill 3752 Provides Texans Affordable Healthcare

Editorial pages tackle these public health topics. The hack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline has most Americans worried about threats to the nation's computer network. According to a recent survey by Rasmussen Reports, 85 percent of Americans are at least "somewhat concerned" about the safety of the nation's computer infrastructure.Their concerns are not idle ones—they exist across vital sectors of the economy. Over the last decade, the health care industry has become increasingly vulnerable to ransomware attacks like the one we've just been through in the energy sector. Experts have been raising the alarm but thus far their warning cries have not received the attention they deserve. (Peter Roff, 5/26)
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

Legislation would provide grants for schools to hire more nurses

WASHINGTON — The American Academy of Pediatrics applauded legislation filed by Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada that would create a grant program administered by the Department of Education to hire more nurses for public elementary and secondary schools, including those in Clark County, officials said Tuesday. Similar legislation was filed...
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
Texas Statetennesseestar.com

Texas Bill Banning Abortion If Roe Is Overturned Heads to Governor’s Desk

The Texas state Senate has sent a bill banning abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned to the pro-life governor’s desk for signing. The Human Life Protection Act of 2021 is a trigger bill that would ban abortion if the United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark decision Roe v. Wade. The court announced in mid May that it had agreed to take up a major Mississippi abortion case that could directly challenge Roe v. Wade, sparking hope in pro-life advocates and fear among abortion proponents.
Advocacybreakingnewsandreligion.online

Companies Paying Starvation Wages Whine That Workers Aren’t Interested

Everyone knows American corporations from McDonalds to Walmart pay starvation wages. So now so-called leaders like Montana governor Greg “Punch a Journalist” Gianforte won’t distribute federal benefits, because people live better on those than on wages. Well, raise the wretched wages. They’re pitifully low. Or, as senator Bernie Sanders’ staff director Warren Gunnels put it: “Raise your wages and benefits or flip your own damn burgers and sweep your own damn floors.”
Posted by
FL Radio Group

Senate Introduces Companion to Katko Border Bill

The US Senate has introduced a companion bill to the one co-sponsored by Congressman John Katko, urging the Department of Homeland Security to address what Katko says is a surge of migrants arriving at the US-Mexican border. Katko is ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee. The Border Response Resiliency Act was introduced by Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio and Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona.