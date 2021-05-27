Brainstorms for 5/27/2021

Elba native Rachel (Cowart) Oliver has made quite a name for herself in the decorating world. Living in the Atlanta, GA area positions her in just the right place to gets lots of folks, both commercial and residential, needing just the right chair, picture on the wall, etc. It also brings her to the attention of folks filming TV specials. She has done these before but her latest stuff will be televised in June. We have our ears to the ground and will properly announce the time and networks carrying the Rachel special. If you want a bit faster schedule, her parents, right here in Elba – Bill and Jeannette Cowart – might give you a day or so quicker update.