Vol Network’s Bob Kesling & Bert Bertelkamp to host annual golf tournament
The Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp Golf Tournament presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will be held on Monday, June 7 at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville. The annual golf tournament raises money for the McNabb Center, which provides access to behavioral health care for individuals and families with the most need in East Tennessee. The golf tournament is a longstanding Center tradition, lasting more than 20 years.knoxfocus.com