A Rustburg man was killed Tuesday after a tree fell on a vehicle in the Monroe area of Amherst County, the county's chief public safety official confirmed. The victim, 34, identified Wednesday by the Amherst County Sheriff's Office as Christopher Samuel Moore. According to a news release from the Amherst sheriff's office, investigators were called to B Street in Monroe for a call of a free falling onto an enclosed trailer occupied by a lawn mowing crew in the process of loading equipment during a storm.