Brantley coach gets ‘one for the thumb’ as Lady Bulldogs win state softball championship

Someday there will be a boys tennis team that once again is able to knock off Lone Peak and take the top spot for themselves. That day, however, was not going to come in 2021. The Knights put together a stellar final day at the 6A state tournament Saturday at Liberty Park, winning all five semifinal matches and four of the five state titles (the only loss came when Knight sophomore Abe Robbins had to resign because he was cramping up).