Brantley coach gets ‘one for the thumb’ as Lady Bulldogs win state softball championship
The Brantley Lady Bulldogs gave head softball coach Cindy Hawthorne state championship rings in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018. Now she has one for the thumb!. The top-ranked Brantley Lady Bulldogs reinforced their status as one of Alabama’s top high school softball programs last week with a dominating run through the AHSAA Class 1A state softball tournament to claim their fifth state championship in the past seven years.www.elba-clipper.com