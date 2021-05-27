newsbreak-logo
Sports

Brantley coach gets ‘one for the thumb’ as Lady Bulldogs win state softball championship

By Ricky Mularz, Sports Editor
elba-clipper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brantley Lady Bulldogs gave head softball coach Cindy Hawthorne state championship rings in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018. Now she has one for the thumb!. The top-ranked Brantley Lady Bulldogs reinforced their status as one of Alabama’s top high school softball programs last week with a dominating run through the AHSAA Class 1A state softball tournament to claim their fifth state championship in the past seven years.

