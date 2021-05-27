discovery+ June 2021 Premieres Announced
Discovery has announced the discovery+ June 2021 premieres. discovery+ is the non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service that launched on January 4, 2021. The discovery+ June 2021 lineup features titles across genres, including Pushing the Line, focusing on the extremes of a high intensity sport, true crime series Relentless, which documents a filmmaker and her involvement in the case of a missing young woman, as well as Too Large, following seven 400- to 800-pound people on a weight loss journey that will change their lives forever.