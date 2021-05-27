discovery+ June 2021 Premieres Announced

That feeling in the air that you just can't describe but also can't escape? It's what comes with knowing that ABC's hit extreme mini-golf competition series Holey Moley is heading back for a third season (Holey Moley 3D in 2D) starting Thursday, June 17. Last summer's ranking most co-viewed summer series out of all the broadcasters highlights self-proclaimed miniature-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through a series of matchups on an epic, one-of-a-kind obstacle golf course. On-air color commentating dynamic duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are back, along with sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident minigolf professional Stephen Curry. Here's a look at some promo images (with the season's official poster at the bottom) along with an overview of the season, a promo of what's to come this summer, and some cool "extras" from the series.