Tornado Warning Issued: Rotating Thunderstorm Produces High Winds In Alton/Godfrey, Macoupin County
ALTON/GODFREY - High rotating winds hit the Alton-Godfrey area around 12:25 p.m. Thursday. Damages have been reported at Seminary at Seiler Road. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a tornado warning for Madison County and Macoupin County until 1:45 p.m. The NWS said at 12:25 p.m., a severe rotating thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Godfrey, moving east at 40 mph. The National Weather Service said radar indicated rotation.www.edglentoday.com