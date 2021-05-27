newsbreak-logo
Tornado Warning Issued: Rotating Thunderstorm Produces High Winds In Alton/Godfrey, Macoupin County

By Chris Rhodes
edglentoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON/GODFREY - High rotating winds hit the Alton-Godfrey area around 12:25 p.m. Thursday. Damages have been reported at Seminary at Seiler Road. The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a tornado warning for Madison County and Macoupin County until 1:45 p.m. The NWS said at 12:25 p.m., a severe rotating thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Godfrey, moving east at 40 mph. The National Weather Service said radar indicated rotation.

www.edglentoday.com
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

IL 159 In Madison County

MIDWAY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 159 between IL 140 and the Macoupin County line, on Thursday, May 13, 2021, weather permitting. The lane restrictions are needed to construct a new asphalt surface. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of September 2021. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices Continue Reading