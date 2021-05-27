newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Alion Awarded $64 Million Task Order For C-5M Super Galaxy Reliability, Integrity, Maintainability, And Engineering For The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)/WLS

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been awarded a $64 million task order with a 60-month period of performance for C-5M Super Galaxy Reliability, Integrity, Maintainability, and Engineering for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)/WLS. Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.

"Alion's team of leading C-5 Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) will continue to provide innovative solutions to platform and sustainment engineering challenges," said Terri Walker-Spoonhour, Alion's Senior Vice President of Operations and Acting General Manager of the Cyber and Electronic Warfare Group. "We have years of experience across the C-5 platform, including support of Aircraft Wiring and Avionics Integrity Program (AVIP), Landing Gear Integrity Program (LGIP) parts obsolescence, DMSMS resolution and high maintenance driver investigations ultimately identifying proposed solutions and risk mitigation strategies which improve aircraft availability."

C-5M Super Galaxy Division (WLS) of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), a sub-unit of the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), is located at Robins Air Force Base (AFB), GA and has worldwide management and engineering responsibility for the C-5M Super Galaxy (C-5M) fleet. WLS is responsible for scheduled maintenance requirements management, fleet management, Configuration Management (CM), and technical and logistical support of the C-5M fleet of 52 aircraft. While the primary focus of this TO is to identify, address, and resolve field service revealed deficiencies of the C-5M aircraft systems, subsystems, and component parts, similar work may be performed for other weapon systems, especially where common technical issues occur, so that innovative solutions can be shared across multiple weapon systems.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alion-awarded-64-million-task-order-for-c-5m-super-galaxy-reliability-integrity-maintainability-and-engineering-for-the-air-force-life-cycle-management-center-aflcmcwls-301301210.html

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
272
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Base#U S Air#Advanced Systems#Management Systems#Advanced Technology#Wls#Iac Mac#The U S Air Force#Avip#Lgip#Dmsms#Super Galaxy Division#Ga#Configuration Management#The C 5m Fleet#Dod#S T#Big Data Analytics#Cyber Security#Constructive Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Elevatus Wins Best AI Powered Hiring Solution In The United Kingdom At The 2021 Technology Innovator Awards

LONDON, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the AI solution provider, is leveling the playing field for HR with its hiring solution EVA-REC, which was presented with the award "The Best AI Powered Hiring Solution" in the highly coveted 6 th annual Technology Innovator Awards. The awards will take place on the Corporate Vision website in June, where 50 other nominees specializing in AI solutions from all around the globe were also nominated for their exemplary success in the technology sphere.
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

GA-ASI to Provide Mid-Life Update to Italian Air Force MQ-9 RPA

The Italian Air Force has partnered with the U.S. Government and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to provide a mid-life update to its fleet of MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and Ground Control Stations (GCS) as part of a Foreign Military Sales agreement. The Italian Air Force’s Mid-Life Modernization (MLM) Program will include updates to the MQ-9s which will improve them from Block 1 to Block 5 configuration.
Tucson, AZparabolicarc.com

Phantom Space Acquires StratSpace to Expand Services in Space

TUCSON (Phantom Space PR) — Phantom Space Corporation, a space transportation technology development and manufacturing company, today announced the successful acquisition of StratSpace, an industry leader in strategic growth consulting, space market projections, as well as the design, build, and management of satellites and satellite programs. The acquisition of StratSpace has further propelled the company towards its goal of becoming a leading space company, covering the full spectrum of primary space services: from satellites to launch to space data infrastructure. This acquisition, the first of many, puts Phantom Space on a hyperscale trajectory to become a global leader in the industry.
Aerospace & DefenseAVweb

Air Force Awards Air Taxi Research Contract To EZ Aerospace

Transportation ecosystem management platform EZ Aerospace has announced that it will be looking into using on-demand air taxis to transport personnel and cargo between U.S. Air Force bases. The research and development work will be conducted under a recently awarded Air Force Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract. EZ Aerospace says it is looking to build a dual-use air taxi market that will serve both government and commercial customers.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Alion Awarded $87 Million Task Order To Provide Technical Analysis For Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Deputy Commander For Surface Warfare (SEA 21)

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been awarded an $87 million task order with a 60-month period of performance provide technical analysis for Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Deputy Commander for Surface Warfare (SEA 21). Serco, Inc. will serve as a primary subcontractor on this contract. SEA 21 requires forward thinking, innovative, and cohesive technical research and analyses grounded in systems theory to best support the directorate's responsibility to satisfy both current and future throughput needs for the U.S. Navy Fleet. Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the Research and Development (R&D) and Science & Technology (S&T) community.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Isotropic Systems Accelerates Product Evolution Through ARTES Competitiveness & Growth (C&G) Development Contract Awarded By The European Space Agency

LONDON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems, a leading developer of transformational broadband terminal technologies, today announces a major development contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) supported by the UK Space Agency (UKSA). Isotropic Systems has received commitment of over €18.5m from the UK Space Agency, to co-fund...
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Baton Rouge company awarded $19.7 million Air Force contract

A Baton Rouge-based company has been awarded a $19.7 million contract from the Air Force to create a 5G testing lab. Stephenson Stellar Corp. was awarded the contract to design, create and operate a fully-functional 5G Independent Testing Laboratory. The work will be done in Baton Rouge and the contract will be completed in May 2024.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Ion Channel Provides Software Bill Of Materials Management Platform To Meet Executive Order Requirements (SBOM)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In tandem with the recently published Executive Order that specifies Software Bills of Materials for vulnerability management in critical infrastructure, Ion Channel has announced public availability of is Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) analysis and monitoring platform for ongoing third party risk management in regulated industries.
Aerospace & DefenseTimes Union

Ephesoft Announces Product Recertification by Air Force Network Integration Center

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. Ephesoft, Inc., a leader in intelligent document processing automation and data enrichment solutions, today announced that Ephesoft Transact Web Scanner version 20.x was recertified for user workstations and added to the Air Force Evaluated Product List. This solution is a critical part of intelligent document processing to route data seamlessly and securely, while eliminating manual data entry and ensuring accuracy.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Parsons Wins $185 Million Space Situational Awareness Task Order Contract

CENTREVILLE, VA, May 17, 2021 (Parsons Corporation PR) – Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded a task order contract by the Space and Missile Systems Center Special Programs Directorate (SMC/SPG) for Integrated Solutions for Situational Awareness (ISSA) support, potentially worth up to $185 million. The cost-plus-fixed-fee (CPFF) contract has a one-year base period with four one-year options. It will provide SMC/SPG and its strategic partners with highly specialized services in IT engineering, space domain expertise, software development, scientific analysis, and data analytics to develop, maintain, sustain, and enhance the ISSA system.
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

Reliable Robotics Selected by the Air Force Research Laboratory to Evaluate Autonomous Aircraft Capabilities for Government Missions

–Reliable Robotics announced today it was awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to determine how the company’s remotely operated aircraft system can support the United States Air Force (USAF). The company was chosen to participate in the program based on the technical merit and innovation of their approach to autonomous flight, as well as the qualifications of their team. Their automation technology is aircraft agnostic, allowing dual application on civil and USAF platforms, increasing mission readiness use and reducing potential loss of life in harsh environments.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

SpaceChain and Eurasian Space Ventures Sign MOU to Spearhead Development of Joint Space Projects

ALMATY, Kazakhstan (SpaceChain/Eurasian Space Ventures PR) — SpaceChain and Eurasian Space Ventures (ESV) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for ongoing collaboration and developing joint projects in the field of space and blockchain technologies. Founded by businessman and entrepreneur Shukhrat Ibragimov, ESV is a limited company registered in Kazakhstan...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

DoD agencies to invest more than $1 billion in low-Earth orbit space technologies

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s defense budget proposal for fiscal year 2022 seeks more than $1.2 billion for military space systems in low-Earth orbit. According to budget documents released May 28, nearly $900 million of that investment is for the Space Development Agency’s communications network in low-Earth orbit (LEO) known as the Transport Layer. The Missile Defense Agency is seeking about $300 million for space sensors, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is requesting $47 million to deploy experimental satellites in LEO under the Blackjack program.