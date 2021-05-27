Alion Awarded $64 Million Task Order For C-5M Super Galaxy Reliability, Integrity, Maintainability, And Engineering For The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)/WLS

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology has been awarded a $64 million task order with a 60-month period of performance for C-5M Super Galaxy Reliability, Integrity, Maintainability, and Engineering for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC)/WLS. Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.

"Alion's team of leading C-5 Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) will continue to provide innovative solutions to platform and sustainment engineering challenges," said Terri Walker-Spoonhour, Alion's Senior Vice President of Operations and Acting General Manager of the Cyber and Electronic Warfare Group. "We have years of experience across the C-5 platform, including support of Aircraft Wiring and Avionics Integrity Program (AVIP), Landing Gear Integrity Program (LGIP) parts obsolescence, DMSMS resolution and high maintenance driver investigations ultimately identifying proposed solutions and risk mitigation strategies which improve aircraft availability."

C-5M Super Galaxy Division (WLS) of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), a sub-unit of the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), is located at Robins Air Force Base (AFB), GA and has worldwide management and engineering responsibility for the C-5M Super Galaxy (C-5M) fleet. WLS is responsible for scheduled maintenance requirements management, fleet management, Configuration Management (CM), and technical and logistical support of the C-5M fleet of 52 aircraft. While the primary focus of this TO is to identify, address, and resolve field service revealed deficiencies of the C-5M aircraft systems, subsystems, and component parts, similar work may be performed for other weapon systems, especially where common technical issues occur, so that innovative solutions can be shared across multiple weapon systems.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities driving innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Solutions; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. "This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002."

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. "Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alion-awarded-64-million-task-order-for-c-5m-super-galaxy-reliability-integrity-maintainability-and-engineering-for-the-air-force-life-cycle-management-center-aflcmcwls-301301210.html

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation