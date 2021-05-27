newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

For Soccer Ventures Signs Ford Motor Company To Be Title Sponsor Of Copita Alianza - The Largest Hispanic Youth Soccer Tournament In The U.S.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Soccer Ventures (FSV), an organization focused on the growth and long-term development of American soccer, today announced that Ford Motor Company (Ford) will be the title sponsor of the upcoming Ford Copita Alianza tournament, the largest and most prestigious Hispanic youth soccer tournament in the United States. This year's competition will feature a new U16 girl's age category as well as a National Finals that will allow the best teams in the country to compete against each other while at the same time enabling players to showcase their skills to top professional and college scouts.

"We're on a mission to transform soccer in America and are grateful to have a partner in Ford Motor Company who shares our passion for providing youth with an inclusive soccer community to play in," said FSV founder and Philadelphia Union investor Richie Graham. "This year's Ford Copita Alianza tournament is another step in that journey as we introduce a new girl's division and a National Championship which will invest in the future of these players by giving them an opportunity to be seen by the best college and professional scouts in North America."

As part of this partnership, Ford will be present in all tournament cities, supporting local community initiatives and providing a unique experience for players and fans to engage with the brand while enjoying their favorite sport.

"Ford is proud to be part of Copita Alianza's Hispanic youth tournament, which brings together players and families from around the country who all share a deep passion for the game," said David Rodriguez, Multicultural Marketing Communications Manager at Ford Motor Company. "We have long shared in that passion and are thrilled to partner with FSV and Alianza to provide more opportunities for players in Hispanic communities across the U.S. to play this beloved sport and help realize dreams."

Over 20,000 participants from over 1,000 teams in the U7, U9, U11, U13, U15, U17 U19 boys and U16 girls age categories will participate in the Ford Copita Alianza tournament this year. The local competition will take place in 10 cities across the country: Austin, Houston, Philadelphia, El Paso, Denver, Chicago, New York, Dallas, San Jose and Los Angeles. The finalists from each age group will receive uniforms, medals and the champion's trophy.

Champions from the U19, U17, U15 and U13 age groups, as well as the Champions from the new U16 girls division from the 10 cities will move on to the first ever Ford Copita Alianza National Finals in Los Angeles, California. College and professional scouts from FMF, MLS, Liga MX and USL teams will attend this event looking for the best youth talent.

This announcement is the latest in a string of partnerships For Soccer Ventures has secured as the organization continues to look for strategic brand partners to grow the game of soccer across the United States.

About For Soccer Ventures Launched in November 2019, FSV encompasses Rich Graham's investments and philanthropic efforts in soccer, which currently represent a commitment in excess of $50 million. Uniquely positioned within the industry, the company's mission is to advance soccer in the US, both on and off the field. This is achieved through a host of capabilities and properties aimed at putting the fan and player first. FSV's current properties and investments include Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union, Alianza de Futbol JUGOtv, YSC Academy, YSC Sports, APL Leagues and Tournaments, Best Soccer Show Podcast, Orange Slices Podcast, and the FSV Soccer Influencer Network. FSV is also home to a new media house, leading a collaborative movement to connect brands and platforms to the diverse American soccer community through immersive storytelling, activations and strategic services.

About Ford Motor Company Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars - increasingly including electrified versions - and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com .

CONTACT:Vito García 917-815-1379 vito.garcia@forsoccer.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-soccer-ventures-signs-ford-motor-company-to-be-title-sponsor-of-copita-alianza---the-largest-hispanic-youth-soccer-tournament-in-the-us-301301180.html

SOURCE Alianza de Futbol

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
273
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#U S Soccer#American Soccer#Soccer League#Title Sponsor#San Jose#Philadelphia Union#U9#U11#U13#Champions#Fmf#Usl#For Soccer Ventures#Major League Soccer#Ysc Academy#Ysc Sports#Orange Slices Podcast#Lincoln#Ford Motor Credit Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
Related
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

U.S. Soccer will end partnership with SUM

U.S. Soccer has decided not to continue its agreement with Soccer United Marketing, MLS's commercial arm. The federation's move to bring its commercial rights in-house comes as the current agreement is set to expire at the end of 2022. The current eight-year media agreement SUM reached with national broadcasters ESPN, FOX and Univision for the rights to Major League Soccer and U.S. national team matches also expires at the end of 2022.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$eMax Becomes One Of The Fastest Growing Tokens In History

MIAMI, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EthereumMax has grown to over 50,000 token holders and over 10,000 telegram members in just over two weeks! With a steady climb of 500%+ and $100M+ in daily volume within the past week, there is no question that eMax will continue growing into next week. For many potential holders, they are waiting for a dip, however eMax has recovered in minutes in previously seen dips, which is unprecedented in the crypto space.
MLSWTOP

2021 U.S. Soccer Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 31 — United States 7, Trinidad and Tobago 0. Sunday, March 28 — United States 2, Northern Ireland 1. a-Thursday, June 3 — vs. Honduras at Denver, 7:30 p.m. a-Sunday, June 6 — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica at Denver, 6:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 9...
MLSchatsports.com

Hey MLS! The Colorado Rapids are a pretty good team

Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty celebrates after the match against FC Dallas at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. One week after a 2-1 loss at Los Angeles FC, the Colorado Rapids bounced back with a win that defied the statistics. Yet a 3-0 home win over FC Dallas on Saturday night is just another building block for a club that appears to have taken a step forward this season.
MLSrsl.com

USMNT and David Ochoa Face Switzerland in Nations League Tune-Up

On Sunday, the United States Men’s National Team will face world No. 13 Switzerland in a friendly match in St. Gallen, Switzerland ahead of the Concacaf Nation’s League Final Four tournament to be held in Denver, Colorado. Sunday’s match will be broadcast live from kybunpark on ESPN, UniMas and TUDN beginning at 12:00 p.m. MT.
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Philadelphia Union not taking Portland Timbers lightly despite injuries

The Philadelphia Union faces Gio Savarese and the Portland Timbers on Sunday, the last match before a three-week break. The inter-conference matchup will be one of the most anticipated contests of the weekend, considering the Union’s form and the Timbers are steadily climbing up the Western Conference table. However, the...
MLShighpresssoccer.com

Previewing MLS’s Sunday games, including the Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders

This weekend, MLS plays its last slate of games before an international break pauses the season. There are, as usual, a number of interesting matchups. LAFC and NYCFC face off in a rare cross-conference matchup. FC Cincinnati will try to follow up its win last week as they face the New England Revolution. Saturday night’s LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes game is a rivalry between two entertaining, attacking teams.
MLSNew England Revolution

Revolution Lineup Notes | May 29 vs. FC Cincinnati

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution visit FC Cincinnati this afternoon for a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff at TQL Stadium. The match airs locally on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, and CoziTV, as well as on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA. The match is also available on ESPN+ for out-of-market viewers.
MLSvavel.com

Goals and Highlights of Inter Miami 0-3 DC United on MLS 2021

Enjoy Arriola's cross that left Kamara virtually alone to finish powerfully. Good play in which the D.C. player shot with little angle. An ugly mistake by Inter Miami at the start that ended in a good score. 6:47 PM10 hours ago. The home team is warming up. Everything is ready...
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Recap: Inter Miami 0, DC United 3

Ola Kamara pounced for a brace, Paul Arriola scored and had an assist and D.C. United spoiled Inter Miami's full-capacity home opening with a thoroughly deserved 3-0 victory on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium. It was Kamara's first brace and Arriola's first goal since Aug. 31 of 2019, when...
La Crosse Tribune

Youth soccer: Rush Wisconsin West appoints new technical director

Rush Wisconsin West, a La Crosse-based youth soccer club, has appointed DJ McMoil to be its new technical director effective June 7, the organization announced Friday. McMoil, who will replace Nicole Lukic as Lukic moves to a new position within Rush Soccer, has most recently served as head goalkeeping coach and an assistant in the senior girls program for Iowa Rush in Des Moines.
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Anticipating Fiery Minnesota United Rematch

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake returns to Rio Tinto Stadium following a 2-2 draw at Dallas a week ago and will look to pick up its second victory over Minnesota United in a month. RSL opened its 2021 MLS season on the road against Minnesota United and...
MLSwagerbop.com

MLS: LAFC vs New York City FC Preview, Odds, Prediction

West Coast meets the East Coast, with LAFC facing NYCFC in round 9 of the MLS championship. The two teams are among the better in their respective conferences, with the note that Bob Bradley’s boys are among the biggest contenders to win the MLS Cup. Both clubs have the same record and are far away from the projected position in the standings. NYCFC is in the playoff zone, which puts them in a better situation than LAFC, who is ninth in the West.
MLSGhanasoccernet

Miami gets MLS-record $2M fine, $2.2M cap reduction

Major League Soccer has handed Inter Miami CF a $2 million fine -- the stiffest in MLS history -- over violations of the league's salary budget and roster regulations. Along with the $2m fine to the club, MLS levied a reduction in allocation money of $2,271,250 spread out over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. With a total available spend of $19.155m across those two campaigns, the allocation money penalty amounts to 11.9% of Inter Miami's salary budget during that time.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

Virginia Sports Betting Drops To Less Than $240 Million In April

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia sports betting declined month-over-month for the first time since launching in January, continuing a nationwide trend of falling betting volume. The drop in wagering to less than $240 million in April was expected, a product of a slower spring and summer sports schedule, according to PlayVirginia, which tracks the state's gaming industry.