Half of Norfolk and Waveney has had both Covid jabs

By Thomas Chapman
becclesandbungayjournal.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf of Norfolk and Waveney's population has received both coronavirus jabs, new figures have revealed. Fresh data published by NHS England on Thursday (May 27) shows 425,147 people are now fully vaccinated. That is 49.9pc of the area's overall population. During the latest seven-day period, up to May 23, another...

