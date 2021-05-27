newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Astec To Participate In Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today it will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Barry A. Ruffalo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will present at the conference and participate in 1x1 meetings. The meetings will be held in a virtual-only format. The ASTEC presentation will take place from 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM Eastern. Those wishing to access the presentation can do so with the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/aste/2092074

About ASTEC

Since 1972, ASTEC has been connecting communities by providing innovative rock to road solutions for our customers. United by our purpose - Built to Connect - ASTEC is a leading global manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Operations are divided into two primary business segments. Infrastructure Solutions includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions. Materials Solutions includes aggregate and other material processing solutions. For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/astecindustries/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/astecindustries

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/astec_industries/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLev7VW5fjiq-2IfVXnM9SQ/about

Twitter @astecindustries

Contact: Stephen C. Anderson Senior VP, Investor Relationssanderson@astecindustries.com+1 (423) 899-5898www.astecindustries.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
272
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Chattanooga, TN
Business
City
Chattanooga, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stifel#Linkedin#Executive Vice President#Senior Vice President#Information Processing#Astec#Astecindustries Com#Linkedin#Infrastructure Solutions#Materials Solutions#Astec Industries Inc#Aggregate Processing#Road Solutions#Chief Financial Officer#Chief Executive Officer#Today#Innovative Rock#Concrete Production#Cross#Globe Newswire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Facebook
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Proactive Talent Expands With Launch Of New Retention Services

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactive Talent has long been a strategic partner in building amazing talent programs for attracting and hiring talent for startups up to midsize companies. Today, Proactive Talent continues its unprecedented growth with the launch of a third pillar of services aimed at helping companies improve employee retention. The new options for Retain Services are Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Learning and Development, and Coaching and Advisory services.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Churchill Capital Corp IV Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; Files Required Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that is has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 28, 2021, which is expected to be available on the SEC website on June 1, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CareDx Announces Strategic Minority Investment In Miromatrix

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has closed a minority investment in Miromatrix, a biotechnology company working to eliminate the need for an organ transplant waiting list through the development of implantable engineered biological organs. CareDx and Miromatrix have also agreed to collaborate on certain research and development activities using CareDx technology.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

2021 Zibo China Finance And Industry Development Summit Opens

ZIBO, China, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zibo, a city with a profound cultural background, its core spirit "innovation, openness, pragmatism and inclusiveness,"of Qi culture accords with the features of reform and innovation. Zibo, a city with solid industry foundation, is navigating towards a development model driven by new growth engines. Zibo, also a city with unlimited potentials, is pursuing a leap-forward development of transformation and upgrade with its own characteristics.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automotive Digital Instrument Cluster Market To Grow By USD 2.84 Billion During 2021-2025, Aptiv Plc And Continental AG Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive digital instrument cluster market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.84 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 25% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free sample report.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automotive Communication Protocols Market To Grow By USD 507.12 Million During 2021-2025, Elmos Semiconductor AG And Infineon Technologies AG Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive communication protocols market and it is poised to grow by USD 507.12 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free sample report.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Elevatus Wins Best AI Powered Hiring Solution In The United Kingdom At The 2021 Technology Innovator Awards

LONDON, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the AI solution provider, is leveling the playing field for HR with its hiring solution EVA-REC, which was presented with the award "The Best AI Powered Hiring Solution" in the highly coveted 6 th annual Technology Innovator Awards. The awards will take place on the Corporate Vision website in June, where 50 other nominees specializing in AI solutions from all around the globe were also nominated for their exemplary success in the technology sphere.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Studio45 Sets Its Own Shopify Development Solutions In Motion

AHMEDABAD, India, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best SEO Company in India - Studio45 is a leading firm that provides SEO solutions across India and beyond. It has been serving IT needs to its clients since 2007, starting with small entrepreneurship. In these years, they have gained experience and secured a reputed status in the market by being an award-winning digital marketing company- India.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VG Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notification From NYSE Related To Delayed Quarterly Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VG Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced it received a notice on May 25, 2021 from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") indicating that as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Quarterly Report"), the Company no longer complies with the continued listing requirements set forth in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's securities, which will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to the Company's compliance with other applicable continued listing requirements.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - SBBP

NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Strongbridge Biopharma plc ("SBBP" or the "Company")(SBBP) relating to its proposed acquisition by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, SBBP shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris per share they own. SBBP shareholders will also receive one contingent value right, worth up to $1.00 in cash per share or equivalent Xeris stock upon achievement of certain triggering events.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. Provides Update On Periodic Reporting

BOSTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced on May 21, 2021, Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: LFTR) (the "Company") has determined to restate its 2020 financial statements (the "Non-Reliance Periods") in light of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") recently issued "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "Staff Statement"). This Staff Statement issued on April 12, 2021 informed market participants that warrants issued by SPACs and former SPACs may need to be reclassified as liabilities with non-cash fair value adjustments recorded in earnings at each reporting period. The Company had previously classified its issued warrants as equity. The Company currently expects that the reclassification of the warrants will have no impact on its historical liquidity, cash flows or revenues.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV - FTIV

NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV ("FTIV" or the "Company")(FTIV) relating to its proposed acquisition of Perella Weinberg Partners. Under the terms of the agreement, FTIV will acquire Perella through a reverse merger, with Perella emerging as a publicly traded company.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

G Squared Ascend I Inc. Announces Receipt Of Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE: GSQD, the "Company") announced today that on May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company has not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE, and indicated that the Company has six months to file its Form 10-Q to regain compliance.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Pulse Seismic Inc. Signs $17.0 Million Seismic Data Licensing Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) ("Pulse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a $17.0 million seismic data licensing contract. On signing, the Company will immediately deliver a portion of the data and will recognize revenue of $7.3 million. The remainder of the data must be selected by the customer before April 15, 2022, at which time the balance of the $9.7 million licensing fees will be recognized as revenue. The licence is for 3D seismic data located in a liquids rich fairway in the west shale basin with multi-zone potential in Central Alberta.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Grid Dynamics Acquires UK-Based Tacit Knowledge; Enhances Digital Commerce Capabilities And Expands Delivery Footprint Across UK, US, Mexico And Moldova

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announcedit has acquired Tacit Knowledge, a Pitney Bowes (PBI) - Get Report ownedcompany, and leading provider of end-to-end digital commerce solutions for global brands. Founded in 2002, Tacit Knowledge is a global provider of digital...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The AZEK Company To Present At William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company"), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance, and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, announced that Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer, and Ralph Nicoletti, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zanite Acquisition Corp. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU) (the "Company") today announced that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on or before May 24, 2021, the extended period provided for the filing under Rule 12b-25(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's units, common stock or warrants on Nasdaq.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Announces Receipt Of Notification Letter From NASDAQ

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen's Gambit Growth Capital (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "NASDAQ") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on the NASDAQ. The Company has 60 days, or until July 26, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent Form 10-Q. The Company may regain compliance prior to this deadline by filing the Form 10-Q. The Company anticipates filing the Form 10-Q as soon as possible.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that on May 28, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Spero's Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 36,000 shares of its common stock to seven new employees under the Spero Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, or the 2019 Inducement Plan. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees becoming employees of Spero in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Impervious.ai Closes Venture Round

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday May 20th, Impervious Technologies (impervious.ai ) closed a pre-seed financing round led by Trammell Venture Partners to accelerate development of censorship resistant technologies and to simplify application development on the Bitcoin Lightning Network . Strategic Cyber Ventures , Ten-31 , Deflation.vc , and Mike Doniger, Former Director of Research at Citadel Fundamental Strategies also participated in the venture round.