Invited to a party this weekend? Ask yourself three questions

VIP, Three-Day, Single-Day Tickets Available For 23rd Annual Event At Donald E. Stephens Convention Center; Tickets From Postponed August Dates Honored. ROSEMONT, Ill., June 24, 2021 – Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:WIZD) has opened up ticket sales for its largest and longest running event, Wizard World Chicago, set for October 15-17, 2021 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Fans may purchase Gold VIP, 3-day and single-day tickets for the 23rd annual event at http://wizd.me/WWChicago. Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled event in 2020, also postponed from August 2021, will be honored.