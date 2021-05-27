Insights On The Avionics Global Market To 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Avionics Market Based on System, Platform, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The key factors responsible for the avionics market are increasing deployment of flight management systems as avionics system caters better safety, augment the operational dependability and flexibility, and minimizes the crew's work. Additionally, the advanced next-generation flight management system will boost dispatch and makes maintenance easy. On the other hand, the issues regarding cyber-attacks are restricting the avionics market growth.

The Avionics Market is projected to grow at the rate of 9.26% CAGR by 2026. Avionics are technically advanced systems that are majorly used in aircraft, spacecraft, and helicopters. The aircraft computer system comprises different display units which are installed to perform the particular flight operations. The avionics system consists of navigation which navigates the aircraft, communication, surveillance, and automatic flight management systems. Moreover, these systems need frequent maintenance of several systems and software upgrades. Avionics Market based on System

Software

Training & Simulation Software

Flight Management Software

Safety-Critical Airborne Software

Aircraft Health Diagnostic Software

Mission Flight Management Software

Hardware

Weather System

In-flight Entertainment System

Health Monitoring System

Mission & Tactical System

Surveillance System

Emergency System

Electrical System

Navigation System

Communication System

Flight Management System

Avionics Market based on Platform

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business Jets & General Aviation

Helicopters

Avionics Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of the system, the market is furcated into software and hardware. The hardware segment is expected to hold the highest share in the market. The hardware is again divided into various systems. The hardware system performs multiple functions such as flight planning, trajectory prediction, navigation, performance computations, and guidance. It can also be incorporated as a function on several platforms, such as integrated modular avionics cabinets (IMA).As per the platform, the market is divided into Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Jets & General Aviation, and Helicopters. The commercial aviation segment has occupied a significant share of the market. This is due to the growing air travel, increased disposable income, and exponential growth in international trade and tourism worldwide. Moreover, the robust expansion of the avionics sector has resulted in a rising number of aircraft orders to increase air passenger traffic. The manufacturers are focusing on avionic components to develop more reliable, precise, and efficient products.In this market, the North American region held the maximum share of the market. The maximum share is attributed to the increasing demand for commercial aircraft, and their rising usage in the defense sector to carry out activities such as transport and surveillance are the factors supporting the market growth in this region.Increasing retrofitting aircraft to minimize emission, upsurge fuel efficiency, etc., is the factor fueling the global market's growth. The rising adoption of avionics worldwide is majorly ascribed to the crew members' minimized workload, which is accelerating the growth of the avionics market.Garmin Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Defense Communications, United Technologies Corporations, General Electric Company, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Curtiss-Wright, Teledyne Technologies, L3 Technologies, and Meggitt are the key vendors who are leading the avionics market.As a result, avionic technology has a prominent role in aircraft, spacecraft, artificial satellites, and helicopters as these systems perform various numbers of operations in an aircraft. Additionally, modern avionics have significant benefits.

This report offers the overall analysis of the avionics market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other challenges.

This report represents the market's key developments and the new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and joint ventures of the market vendors.

This report further describes all possible segments and sub-segments in the market to help the strategic business planning players.

This report also provides the geographical analysis of the avionics market, such as market penetration across the world.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.2.1. Porter Five Forces3.3. Related Markets 4. Market characteristics4.1. Market Overview4.2. Market Segmentation4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers4.3.2. Restraints4.3.3. Opportunities4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. System: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Software5.2.1. Training & Simulation Software5.2.2. Flight Management Software5.2.3. Safety-Critical Airborne Software5.2.4. Aircraft Health Diagnostic Software5.2.5. Mission Flight Management Software5.3. Hardware5.3.1. Weather System5.3.2. In-flight Entertainment System5.3.3. Health Monitoring System5.3.4. Mission & Tactical System5.3.5. Surveillance System5.3.6. Emergency System5.3.7. Electrical System5.3.8. Navigation System5.3.9. Communication System 5.3.10. Flight Management System 6. Platform: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Commercial Aviation6.3. Military Aviation6.4. Business Jets & General Aviation6.5. Helicopters 7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia Pacific7.5. Rest of the World 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis8.2. Market Developments8.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships8.2.2. Product Launches and execution 9. Vendor Profiles9.1. Garmin Ltd9.1.1. Overview9.1.2. Financial Overview9.1.3. Product Offerings9.1.4. Developments9.1.5. Business Strategy9.2. Honeywell International Inc.9.2.1. Overview9.2.2. Financial Overview9.2.3. Product Offerings9.2.4. Developments9.2.5. Business Strategy9.3. Cobham Defense Communications9.3.1. Overview9.3.2. Financial Overview9.3.3. Product Offerings9.3.4. Developments9.3.5. Business Strategy9.4. United Technologies Corporations9.4.1. Overview9.4.2. Financial Overview9.4.3. Product Offerings9.4.4. Developments9.4.5. Business Strategy9.5. General Electric Company9.5.1. Overview9.5.2. Financial Overview9.5.3. Product Offerings9.5.4. Developments9.5.5. Business Strategy9.6. Rockwell Collins9.6.1. Overview9.6.2. Financial Overview9.6.3. Product Offerings9.6.4. Developments9.6.5. Business Strategy9.7. Thales Group9.7.1. Overview9.7.2. Financial Overview9.7.3. Product Offerings9.7.4. Developments9.7.5. Business Strategy9.8. Curtiss-Wright9.8.1. Overview9.8.2. Financial Overview9.8.3. Product Offerings9.8.4. Developments9.8.5. Business Strategy9.9. Teledyne Technologies9.9.1. Overview9.9.2. Financial Overview9.9.3. Product Offerings9.9.4. Developments9.9.5. Business Strategy9.10. L3 Technologies9.10.1. Overview9.10.2. Financial Overview9.10.3. Product Offerings9.10.4. Developments9.10.5. Business Strategy 10. Companies to Watch10.1. Meggitt10.1.1. Overview10.1.2. Products & Services10.1.3. Business Strategy 11. Analyst Opinion 12. AnnexureFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8whrh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-the-avionics-global-market-to-2026---key-drivers-restraints-and-opportunities-301301140.html

SOURCE Research and Markets