Pinkberry Welcomes Summer With Island Mango Frozen Yogurt And Cold Brew Fruit Teas

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for warmer weather, Pinkberry® ( www.Pinkberry.com) is serving up a mouthwatering frozen yogurt flavor, Island Mango, and two Cold Brew Fruit Teas, Strawberry Hibiscus and Mango Passionfruit. These refreshing treats can be enjoyed in stores beginning on May 21.

Enjoy Pinkberry's Island Mango frozen yogurt and two Cold Brew Fruit Teas, Strawberry Hibiscus and Mango Passionfruit.

For a real taste of summer, try topping the Island Mango frozen yogurt with freshly sliced mango, kiwi and granola pieces. To quench your thirst, the Strawberry Hibiscus Tea and Mango Passionfruit Tea can both be shaken with fresh, hand cut fruit and flavored Bursting Boba.

"Our light and refreshing Island Mango Frozen Yogurt and Cold Brew Fruit Teas are the perfect addition to hot summer days," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "We know our customers are looking for delicious ways to stay cool this season and Pinkberry has something for everyone."

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

  • Island Mango - mango frozen yogurt with hints of banana and pineapple

Promotional Cold Brew Fruit Teas:

  • Strawberry Hibiscus Tea - Cold brew hibiscus tea with strawberry bursting boba, fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries
  • Mango Passionfruit Tea - Cold brew black tea with mango bursting boba , fresh strawberries and fresh mango

About PinkberryPinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinkberry-welcomes-summer-with-island-mango-frozen-yogurt-and-cold-brew-fruit-teas-301301170.html

SOURCE Pinkberry

