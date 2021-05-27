Hospital 'gradually increasing' patient visiting
A Norfolk hospital is continuing to welcome visitors back to inpatient wards. With new visiting arrangements in place by appointment only at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston over the past month, all visitors have been urged that they must wash their hands, wear surgical masks when entering and moving through the hospital, to observe social distancing guidelines at all times and wear a disposable apron.www.becclesandbungayjournal.co.uk