Worldiwde Healthcare Chatbots Industry To 2026 - Featuring Sensely, Buoy Health And Infermedica Among Others

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Chatbots Market by Application, End-User, Component, Deployment Model, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing number of patient populations worldwide, increasing adoption of mobility solutions in healthcare settings, and growing demand for virtual health assistance are crucial factors contributing to the development of the market. Moreover, the emergence of cloud-based architecture and chatbots' introduction based on social media platforms shall offer lucrative opportunities for the healthcare chatbots market development.

Issues about data privacy, lack of professionals, and lack of awareness are posing some challenges in the market to experience some impediment in the development. Improved internet connectivity and the growing acceptance of mobile platforms have played an essential role in the easy combination of chatbots in healthcare systems. The Healthcare Chatbots Market is predicted to grow at the rate of 22.36% CAGR by 2026. Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Application:

  • Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance
  • Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance

Healthcare Chatbots Market based on End User:

  • Insurance Companies
  • Patients
  • Healthcare Providers
  • Other End Users

Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Deployment Model:

  • Cloud-based Model
  • On-premise Model

Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Component

  • Services
  • Software

Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World

In the market based on components, the healthcare chatbots market is divided into software and services. The software segment has been valued to have a major share in 2018 compared to the services segment. Improved technological features in chatbot software, like cloud-based deployment, Application Programming Interface (API), Natural Language Processing, multilingual capabilities, interference engine, mobile platform compatibility, and single point of search are boosting the development of the software segment.Based on deployment mode, the overall healthcare chatbots market is generally segmented into two main segments: on-premise and cloud-based. An on-premise solution is the most preferred way to deploy chatbots among healthcare providers and players. This type of deployment includes purpose-built software installed in mobile, laptops, tablets, and PCs.The global healthcare chatbots' application segment is bifurcated into symptom checking, medication assistance & guidance, coverage & claims management, and appointment management.The healthcare chatbots market covers trends and opportunities across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa in terms of geography. Europe accounted for the major stake of the market in 2017 due to technological awareness and virtual assistants' adoption. But the Americas region is expected to display a robust development rate due to investments in artificial intelligence and technological development.The Healthcare Chatbots Market is providing with the few notable companies of the market, such as Your.MD, HealthTap, Inc, Sensely, Inc, Buoy Health, Inc, Infermedica, Babylon Healthcare Service Limited, Baidu, Inc, Ada Digital Health Ltd, PACT Care BV, Woebot Labs, Inc, and GYANT.Com, Inc.

  • The report provides the overall analysis of the market present trends, challenges, and other factors influencing the market growth.
  • Research gives the information of every segmentation of the market and the challenges and opportunities of the market.
  • The report describes the major market players' profiles and innovations in rendering the services to the end-users.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.2.1. Porter Five Forces3.3. Related Markets 4. Market characteristics4.1. Market Overview4.2. Market Segmentation4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers4.3.2. Restraints4.3.3. Opportunities4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. Application: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance5.3. Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance 6. End-User: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Insurance Companies6.3. Patients6.4. Healthcare Providers6.5. Other End Users 7. Deployment Mode: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. Cloud-based Model7.3. On-premise Model 8. Component: Market Size & Analysis8.1. Overview8.2. Services8.3. Software 9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis9.1. Overview9.2. North America9.3. Europe9.4. Asia Pacific9.5. Rest of the World 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis10.2. Market Developments10.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships10.2.2. Product Launches and execution 11. Vendor Profiles11.1. Sensely, Inc.11.1.1. Overview11.1.2. Financial Overview11.1.3. Product offerings11.1.4. Developments11.1.5. Business Strategy11.2. Your.MD Limited11.2.1. Overview11.2.2. Financial Overview11.2.3. Product offerings11.2.4. Developments11.2.5. Business Strategy11.3. Buoy Health, Inc.11.3.1. Overview11.3.2. Financial Overview11.3.3. Product offerings11.3.4. Developments11.3.5. Business Strategy11.4. Infermedica11.4.1. Overview11.4.2. Financial Overview11.4.3. Product offerings11.4.4. Developments11.4.5. Business Strategy11.5. PACT Care BV11.5.1. Overview11.5.2. Financial Overview11.5.3. Product offerings11.5.4. Developments11.5.5. Business Strategy11.6. HealthTap, Inc.11.6.1. Overview11.6.2. Financial Overview11.6.3. Product offerings11.6.4. Developments11.6.5. Business Strategy11.7. Babylon Health11.7.1. Overview11.7.2. Financial Overview11.7.3. Product offerings11.7.4. Developments11.7.5. Business Strategy11.8. Ada Health GmbH11.8.1. Overview11.8.2. Financial Overview11.8.3. Product offerings11.8.4. Developments11.8.5. Business Strategy11.9. Woebot Labs, Inc.11.9.1. Overview11.9.2. Financial Overview11.9.3. Product offerings11.9.4. Developments11.9.5. Business Strategy11.10. COM, Inc.11.10.1. Overview11.10.2. Financial Overview11.10.3. Product offerings11.10.4. Developments11.10.5. Business Strategy 12. Companies to Watch12.1. GYANT.Com, Inc. 12.1.1. Overview12.1.2. Products & Services12.1.3. Business Strategy 13. Analyst Opinion 14. Annexure14.1. Report Scope14.2. Market Definitions14.3. Research Methodology14.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation14.3.2. Market Triangulation14.3.3. Forecasting14.4. Report Assumptions14.5. Declarations14.6. Stakeholders14.7. Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ra6kai

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldiwde-healthcare-chatbots-industry-to-2026---featuring-sensely-buoy-health-and-infermedica-among-others-301301002.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

