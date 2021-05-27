Cancel
Montana State

Montana Rank Revealed In List Of Safest States

 8 days ago

With about 40% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide and 42% in Montana and vaccination being an essential component for full reopening of the economy Wallet Hub today release updated rankings for the safest states during COVID-19. Montana ranks 25th. Data sets include the rates of COVID-19 transmission positive testing hospitalizations and death as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

