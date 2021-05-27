newsbreak-logo
Law

Chambers USA 2021 Legal Guide Honors Dallas Trial Attorney Mark Werbner

DALLAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High-stakes trial lawyer Mark Werbner is honored in the Chambers USA 2021 legal guide for his work involving commercial litigation in Texas. It's a recognition he has earned since 2013.

Published by London-based Chambers and Partners, the Chambers USA guide is considered the gold standard for business law firms. Selections are based on a rigorous search process that includes interviews with clients and lawyers. Criteria include technical legal ability, client service, professional conduct and other qualities valued by clients.

" Mark Werbner is a seasoned litigator with notable experience handling disputes in the banking and finance sector. 'A great trial lawyer with numerous jury cases under his belt. He's a great lawyer,'" said one of the sources interviewed by Chambers researchers. To learn more about Mr. Werbner, visit https://werbnerlaw.com/lawyer/mark-werbner/

Known for his role in a high-profile trial where he secured a historic jury verdict against a Middle Eastern bank for providing material financial support to terrorists, Mr. Werbner has handled approximately 150 jury trials in his more than 30-year career and has secured some of the largest jury verdicts in the country.

More recently, he was part of a legal team that won a False Claims Act case against Texas Heart Hospital of the Southwest. Mr. Werbner also represented a Forest Park Medical Center founding physician accused in a high-profile fraud and kickback scheme.

Often recognized by his legal peers as one of the most accomplished trial attorneys in the nation, Mr. Werbner has a long list of accolades. For years, he's been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation and Texas Super Lawyers.

A co-founder of Dallas' successful Sayles Werbner law firm, he launched Werbner Law on March 1 after a two-year stop at Winston & Strawn to focus on business, commercial and personal injury litigation as well as white-collar criminal defense.

About Werbner Law

Mark Werbner has an international reputation as a "go-to" trial attorney in multifaceted business litigation, white-collar criminal defense, health care fraud, securities fraud and other areas of the law. To learn more, visit https://werbnerlaw.com.

Media Contact: Sophia Reza800-559-4534 sophia@androvett.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chambers-usa-2021-legal-guide-honors-dallas-trial-attorney-mark-werbner-301301161.html

SOURCE Werbner Law

