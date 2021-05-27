newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Charles Thayne Capital Acquires Lucidpress

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY and CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Thayne Capital ("CTC"), a growth-oriented and technology-focused private investment firm, announced today that it has acquired Lucidpress, a leader in design and brand templating software that empowers the easy creation and management of branded content.

Founded in 2014 as a division of Utah-based Lucid Software, Lucidpress today has millions of users on its platform which helps individuals and businesses easily create and manage powerful, on-brand content at scale. Owen Fuller, who has served as the General Manager of Lucidpress since 2017, will lead the newly independent business as CEO.

"This transaction represents a new chapter in the Lucidpress journey. Our platform has transformed the brand management landscape, and this partnership positions us to continue to lead in this space for years to come," said Fuller. "The CTC team brings depth and expertise in the software arena, and together we are committed to helping our customers elevate their brands in groundbreaking ways."

"We have been close to Owen and the Lucidpress story for a long time. The company's category-defining product and commitment to its customers have earned it a prominent position in an industry undergoing tremendous change," said Matt Marsh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of CTC.

Brian Gornick, CTC Co-Founder and Managing Partner commented, "As a firm, we embrace fundamental shifts in industries where technology advances the model and where we bring expertise and resources to help companies like Lucidpress scale. We believe our investment and partnership will accelerate Lucidpress' momentum as it innovates on behalf of its customers."

About Charles Thayne Capital

Charles Thayne Capital ("CTC") is a leading growth-oriented investment firm focused on market-leading technology and technology-enabled companies. CTC provides minority and majority investment capital to companies that are at a significant inflection point in their growth journey. The firm's investment strategy is rooted in backing strong leaders and leveraging data science to make well informed strategic decisions. For more information, please visit www.charlesthayne.com .

About Lucidpress

Lucidpress is a brand templating platform that empowers anyone to easily create on-brand content. With this intuitive, cloud-based solution, businesses can scale content creation while locking down critical brand elements to maintain brand consistency. With over five million users worldwide, Lucidpress customers include Sotheby's, ClubCorp, Norwegian Cruise Line, First Team Real Estate, and University of Utah Health Care. For more information, please visit www.lucidpress.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-thayne-capital-acquires-lucidpress-301301174.html

SOURCE Charles Thayne Capital

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
273
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Capital#Managing Partner#Brand Management#Business Management#Software Firm#Product Management#Ctc Co Founder#Sotheby#Clubcorp#Norwegian Cruise Line#First Team Real Estate#Lucidpress Today#Lucidpress Customers#Lucidpress Scale#Leveraging Data Science#Investment Firm#Independent Business#Market Leading Technology#Ceo#Utah Based Lucid Software
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 548,132 Shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,132 shares during the quarter. East Stone Acquisition makes up about 1.8% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of East Stone Acquisition worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. - DBDR

NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. ("DBDR" or the "Company")(DBDR) relating to its proposed acquisition of CompoSecure Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, DBDR will acquire CompoSecure through a reverse merger, with CompoSecure emerging as a publicly traded company.
Businesschannele2e.com

Private Equity Acquires, Merges Three ServiceNow ITSM Partners

Private equity firm Gryphon Investors has acquired a ServiceNow Elite Partner called Highmetric, and merged two additional ServiceNow partners into that business. Financial terms of each deal were not disclosed. These are technology M&A deals number 289, 290 and 291 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CareDx Announces Strategic Minority Investment In Miromatrix

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has closed a minority investment in Miromatrix, a biotechnology company working to eliminate the need for an organ transplant waiting list through the development of implantable engineered biological organs. CareDx and Miromatrix have also agreed to collaborate on certain research and development activities using CareDx technology.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Arena Investors, LP Recapitalizes Dck Worldwide LLC

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Investors, LP ("Arena"), a New York-based global investment firm, through an affiliated entity, has recapitalized dck worldwide, LLC and certain affiliated entities ("dck"), a global construction company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Arena will work with the dck business as it expands its portfolio of solutions for complex construction projects.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Vinco Ventures, Inc. Announces Update On Lomotif And ZASH Global Media And Entertainment

Vinco Ventures Leverages Joint Venture to Pursue Lomotif Acquisition in Advance of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Merger. Bethlehem, PA, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today announced an update to the ZASH Global Media and Entertainment (ZASH) merger and Lomotif acquisition. The following updates have been provided.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Quantum To Participate At The Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference On June 2

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (QMCO) - Get Report today announced that Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Dodson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, which is being held as a virtual event. Management will be available throughout the day to host conference calls with investors participating in the event.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: House Of Saka, Flora Growth, Australis, Valens Company

Cannabis Beverage Expert Aaron Silverstein Joins House Of Saka. Cannabis beverage maker House of Saka, Inc. has named Aaron Silverstein a vice president of production and business development. Silverstein, who brings vast knowledge in cannabis-infused wines and beverages, previously worked as managing director at BevZero, a non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer. "I've...
Businessbizjournals

Raymond James acquires female-led London firm Cebile Capital

Raymond James Financial has acquired London-based Cebile Capital, a private fund placement agent and secondary market adviser to private equity firms. “Our similar cultures, commitment to client-first values and shared focus on the middle-market make this an ideal opportunity to add an additional service offering to our PE clients who, like Raymond James, are constantly looking to provide value and growth for their investors,” Raymond James Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly said in a statement.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Myconic Capital To Acquire KGK Science From Auxly Cannabis Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myconic Capital Corp. (NEO: MEDI) (the " Company" or " Myconic") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the " Agreement"), dated May 26, 2021, pursuant to which it will acquire 100% of each class of the issued and outstanding shares of KGK Science Inc. (" KGK") from Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (" Auxly") as an investment (the " Transaction"). As consideration for KGK, Myconic will pay a base amount of $12.5 million in aggregate to Auxly over time in the form of $1.5 million in cash payable on closing of the Transaction (the " Closing Date"), $1.0 million in cash payable six months after the Closing Date, and $10.0 million in common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares") based on the 30-day volume weighted average price per share immediately prior to the entering into of the Agreement. The Consideration Shares issued in connection with the Transaction will become tradeable in four equal installments within the first year of the Closing Date.
Marketsinvesting.com

Supply@ME to acquire TradeFlow Capital Management

Investing.com – Supply@ME Capital announced on Wednesday that they have signed a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Singapore’s TradeFlow Capital Management, a fintech-powered commodities trade enable focused on SMEs. Financial Details. The consideration for the transaction is expected to be settled in two parts. Firstly,...
Businessdefensedaily.com

Nexus Capital Acquiring HDT Global

The investment management company Nexus Capital Management has agreed to acquire the defense infrastructure company HDT Global from its current owner, the private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition…. Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?. You must be logged...
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

Blockstream Acquires Adamant Capital, Will Launch New Finance Division

Bitcoin infrastructure company Blockstream will acquire bitcoin hedge fund manager Adamant Capital to serve as the basis of Blockstream Finance, a new division focused on offering bitcoin-focused investment products built on the Liquid sidechain, per a release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. Blockstream highlighted its recently-launched Blockstream Mining Note (BMN), a...
Businesschannele2e.com

Macquarie Capital Acquires Wavenet From Beech Tree Investors

Private equity firm Macquarie Capital has acquired British communications firm Wavenet. The company was previously owned by private equity investor Beech Tree, which sold Wavenet to Macquarie for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 276 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A...
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

Brookfield agrees to acquire Newland

Brookfield Residential has agreed to acquire master-planned community developer Newland. The transaction includes Newland’s management company, as well as the (5%) general partner’s equity interest in 15 out of the 20 master-planned communities Newland is developing. “This acquisition is an investment in our long-term land business, allowing us to leverage...
Businessdcvelocity.com

Salsify Acquires Alkemics

Salsify’s Commerce Experience Management platform (CommerceXM) helps brands win on the digital shelf and Alkemics Supplier Experience Management platform helps retailers engage with suppliers at every stage of their commercial relationship. The combined solution will power open collaboration and content exchange between suppliers and retailers, resulting in superior product experiences...
Businessnonwovens-industry.com

Maxcess Acquires OneBox Vision

Maxcess, a global leader in innovative solutions for web handling applications, announced today the acquisition of OneBox Vision Ltd. in Tipperrary, Ireland. OneBox Vision Ltd was founded in 2011 by Conor O’Neill and brings a suite of proprietary vision inspection solutions that will add to the existing Maxcess product range, opening new opportunities and adding tremendous value for Maxcess customers. O’Neill will be joining the Maxcess organization in a new role to expand Maxcess’ vision inspection solutions.