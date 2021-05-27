Montana COVID Vaccine Update

On May 28th, the state was at 64.9% of the eligible population, 16+, having received their first dose, with the goal still being to reach 70%, then the Risk Level Guidance goes away. With the State now adding the Federal doses in the Tillamook County totals, the county is now at 62%. The county goal is 65% then we would be permanently at Low Risk Category until the state reaches its 70% goal. That is only around 654 more people that need to get at least one dose to reach that goal!