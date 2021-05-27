Montana COVID Vaccine Update
Since the start of the month, state health care workers have administered about 80,000 COVID-19 vaccines. About 42% of the state’s eligible population is considered to be fully vaccinated amounting to nearly 386,000 people. County health departments are offering walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple sites throughout the state and information on vaccine availability can be found at vaccines.gov. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a final required dose.northernbroadcasting.com