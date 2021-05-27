newsbreak-logo
Engineering

Bold Insight Expands UX Research Labs To Deliver More Flexibility And Value To Clients

 3 days ago

CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designing and building research facilities from scratch is something the Bold Insight team has been doing for 20 years. Established experts in user experience (UX) research, the team has built nine UX labs with over 30 test suites from San Francisco to Beijing. Bold Insight currently has a UX lab within the office headquarters in Downers Grove, IL. The new research lab is in the same building, doubling existing test space and providing more affordable options for clients.

Clients like having a Chicago suburban option for UX and human factors studies to access a greater variety of participant populations. The team continues to work with facility partners in Chicago and across the Chicagoland area, as well as globally. The new lab is a direct response to clients' needs.

"Every time we build a new research facility, they get better and more flexible," said Kristin Adamczyk, Partner at Bold Insight. "We draw from our setups over the years to better meet the needs of multiple industries; we might be asked to create a hospital environment with multiple patient rooms or build a mock kitchen or host a driving simulator …we've literally seen it all and built it all! That is what makes this tenth lab iteration so exciting. We are keeping our clients' products and challenges top of mind with every outlet location and wall we build. This way, when clients to come to us and request any number of test environments, we can confidently do it and capture better data."

The new research facility will be available starting in June with enhancements completed in the fall. For more information about Bold Insight's UX labs and research services, email hello@boldinsight.com.

About Bold Insight

Bold Insight is a UX and human factors research agency based in Chicago. The team offers clients the expertise and professionalism of a large agency, with the imagination and agility of a startup. This dynamic offering results in responsiveness, sense of pride and ownership, and flexibility to exceed project expectations. Find out more at boldinsight.com or email hello@boldinsight.com to discuss your next project.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bold-insight-expands-ux-research-labs-to-deliver-more-flexibility-and-value-to-clients-301301165.html

SOURCE Bold Insight

