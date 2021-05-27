newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

Fast, powerful and loud: Typhoon jet to visit Norfolk air show

By Abigail Nicholson
becclesandbungayjournal.co.uk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Norfolk air show is set to welcome its fastest, most powerful, and loudest aircraft yet. The Typhoon FGR4 will be making its debut at this year's Old Buckenham Air Show which is being held between July 30 and August 1. The aircraft has 20,000lb of thrust and uses 'afterburning'...

www.becclesandbungayjournal.co.uk
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

The story of the EA-6B Prowler pilot who turned in his wings after a scary Carrier Flight Deck Landing in Rough Seas

The EA-6B Prowler had either aborted or was waved-off four times. He sounded super nervous, and the Air Boss was doing his best to talk him down in a calm soothing voice…. Do you remember Cougar, the Naval Aviator featured in the movie Top Gun who is so traumatized from his tussle with a MiG-28 that he voluntarily resigns his flight status?
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

USAF retires B-1B “Spectre,” the Lancer that made dramatic emergency landing at Midland airport after the number 4 engine had a fire in mid-air

The B-1B Lancer 86-109, “Spectre,” that had an in-flight fire in one of its engines and a subsequent ejection seat failure has now been retired to Tinker Air Force Base. The B-1B Lancer 86-109, “Spectre,” that had an in-flight fire in one of its engines and a subsequent ejection seat failure has now been retired to Tinker Air Force Base (AFB).
Aerospace & DefenseHigh Performance Composites

Airbus delivers 100th composites-intensive A400M

Airbus (Toulouse, France) reported on May 25 that it has reached 100 A400M deliveries with MSN111, the tenth A400M for the Spanish Air Force. The composite-intensive aircraft performed its ferry flight on May 24 from Seville to Zaragoza, Spain, where the Spanish A400M fleet is based. In the same week,...
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

Faster than the X-15: the never told story of the Lockheed X 24C L-301, the Mach 8 hypersonic test aircraft that never was

The Lockheed L-301, also called the X-24C, though this designation was never officially assigned, was an experimental hypersonic aircraft project. As the North American Aviation X-15 program wound down in the mid-1960s, NASA and the USAF considered follow-on hypersonic test aircraft. As explained by James C. Goodall in his book 75 years of the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, the USAF had significant classified work underway, while NASA Langley undertook two study programs: HYFAC (Hypersonic Research Facility) for a Mach 12 aircraft, and HSRA (High Speed Research Aircraft) for a Mach 8 aircraft. The Air Force revealed that it had intentions to build a Mach 3–5 test vehicle, and an incremental growth vehicle which would gradually be taken from Mach 4.5 to Mach 9. By July 1974 NASA and the Air Force selected the FDL-8 lifting body configuration. Two versions were proposed: one with cheek air intakes and air-breathing engines, and one with the XLR-99 rocket engine of the X-15. By September 1977 (officially) budget overruns were apparent and NASA agreed to cancel further X-24C work. But given the stories of similar USAF test aircraft in the 1980s, perhaps the project merely went deep black.
Aerospace & Defensearise.tv

Luxury Jet Makers Battle Over Lucrative Spy Plane Niche

Last month, a ghostly grey business jet took off from central Sweden and headed across the Baltic on a routine spying mission. The converted Gulfstream, caught on a tracking website, was flown by the Swedish Air Force and patrolled an area thick with Russian radar signals off the militarised coast of Kaliningrad.
Blountville, TNPosted by
John M. Dabbs

Air Power at the Tri City Airport

The Commemerative Air Force (CAF) AirPower History Tour is at the Tri City Airport in Blountville until Sunday (May 30th). If you hurry, you can experience the sights, smells and sounds of historic World War II aircraft. Get up close & touch the aircraft, tour the cockpits, talk to the crews and see the planes actually fly. It's a great opportunity to teach younger generations about the marvels of WW2 aviation technology.
Aerospace & Defensebcfocus.com

Video of mig-21 crash: Video of Mig-21 crash Watch viral Libyan Air Force: Video of crash of Libyan Air Force MiG-21 fighter plane

The MiG-21 plane crashed during a military parade in Libya. According to the report, the accident took place at the Benin military base located in Benghazi, the second most populous city in Libya. The pilot who flew the MiG-21 also died in this accident. After this accident, questions have arisen about the safety of the MiG-21 aircraft deployed in the Libyan Air Force. At the same time, the Libyan Air Force ordered an investigation into the crash.
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

Space startup Venus Aerospace promises Los Angeles to Tokyo in one hour with hypersonic flight that travels at over 9,000 mph

In March, we wrote about Antimatter rocket, a future spacecraft that could reach the speed of 72 million miles per hour and potentially makes future interstellar travel a reality. But for some of us who have no desire to visit Mars or Pluto, one tech startup is working on a hypersonic space plane that promises one-hour rides to anywhere on Earth.
Economykey.aero

New livery for RAF’s Typhoon display team

A Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 assigned to the Royal Air Force’s (RAF’s) No 29 Squadron has been rolled out sporting a brand-new ‘Union Jack’ paint scheme, which will be seen at a variety of air shows over the next two years. The multi-role fighter – serial ZJ914 ‘914’ (c/n 051) –...
Aerospace & Defensettownmedia.com

GA-ASI to Provide Mid-Life Modernization to Italian Air Force MQ-9s

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Italian Air Force has partnered with the U.S. Government and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to provide a mid-life update to its fleet of MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and Ground Control Stations (GCS) as part of a Foreign Military Sales agreement. The Italian Air Force's Mid-Life Modernization (MLM) Program will include updates to the MQ-9s, which will improve them from Block 1 to Block 5 configuration.
Aerospace & Defenseairforcemag.com

Small Diameter Bombs Collaborate in Golden Horde Test

Six GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs dropped from two F-16s set up their own network, changed their targets in flight and synchronized their strikes in a multifaceted final flight test of the current phase of the Golden Horde collaborative weapon technology, the Air Force Research Laboratory said. Two F-16s from the...
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

KC-46 can’t refuel the A-10 and some variants of the C-130 because USAF Did Not Effectively Oversee Development of its Refueling Boom

Results of tests conducted in 2018 showed the boom was problematic when the company tried to test full functionality of the boom system during refueling of A-10, C-17, and F-16 receivers. The development of the KC-46’s refueling boom wasn’t effectively overseen by the US Air Force (USAF), leading to additional...