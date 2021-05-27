newsbreak-logo
Tillamook County, OR

Gordon's Update May 27

tillamookheadlightherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cold front pushed thru this morning and now we see scattered showers rotating around the parent low pressure area approaching the coast in the Washington/Vancouver Island area. Winds today southwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25, the high near 57. The shower activity and the breezy winds should decrease tonight into tomorrow morning as the low continues off to the southeast, the lows near 45.

Letter: Oregon Coast Railriders impacted Tillamook County

How has Oregon Coast Railriders contributed to Tillamook County? In many ways. Oregon Coast Railriders has contributed directly to Tillamook county by establishing a wildly successful business and hiring locals for entry level seasonal summer job. For many of our staff, it was their first job. From 2016 thru 2020 we employed about 70 full and part-time jobs. Our customers pleasant experience on the rails prompted many smiles, laughs and joy and as we shared the out-of-doors with our guests. The joy our guests experienced spilled over to the businesses they visited once they left our sites in Bay City and Wheeler. Local businesses were pleased to serve our guests sugary treats, drinks, or a meal. Many a fellow business owner told us so with big smiling faces. We helped them to prosper. Oregon Coast Railriders is a small five month a year seasonal business. In five years, we paid about $346,000 in wages for mostly entry level jobs. In 2021 we would again have employed and paid wages for about 15 local people with an estimated five-month season payroll of approximately $90,000. We paid our bills in a timely manner, followed the rules, reinvested, and made improvements to our company. Our business expenditures trickled down to the local economy. Expenses such as local taxes, state, federal taxes, fees to the Port of Tillamook Bay and Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. We purchased goods and services from local businesses. Services such as welding, toilets, garbage service, site engineering, gravel, and excavation. We purchased advertising, parts, lots of safety vests, supplies, printed t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other miscellaneous supplies. We tried to purchase a small, easy care parcel of ground but that disappointingly fell through. We were busy building our business with many goods and service purchased in Tillamook county. We served many guests, 51,000, in 5 years of operation. We think that is surprisingly good, we started with zero name recognition and were an unknown industry. If allowed to finish our 2020 season which was also marked by COVID, we would have served closer to a total of 54,000 guests since 2016. I would expect that our ridership for 2021 could easily exceeded 13,000 riders. Our ridership was expanding rapidly. We had many loyal repeat customers. Our guests purchased food, lodging, rode the train, visited museums, purchased souvenirs, fuel and many other things. Some of those guests may have decided to purchase a business, artwork, a house or vacation house, RV or whatever caught their eye that they could afford. Just imagine the multiplier effect of our customers in Tillamook county! You may not remember but, we were courted by the Port of Tillamook Bay, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, Tillamook tourism, chamber of commerce, the economic development community, county commissioners and others. All those creative thinkers were correct, Oregon Coast Railriders in Tillamook County would create jobs, bring money to the county by providing one more reason for locals to stay and play at home and tourist to come and play. You will also remember that we were the first in the nation to offer commercial railriding as outdoor recreation. Our fledging business began as a vision with no business model to follow. Opening was a no go, until we found some insurance.
Oregon reports 507 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths; ZERO cases for Tillamook County two days, May 15 & 16

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,587 the Oregon Health Authority reported today May 16th. Oregon Health Authority reported 507 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 195,684. The new confirmed and presumptive...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITIY HEALTH CENTERS: Tillamook County COVID-19 Case & Vaccine Summary

⏺ 58.2% of eligible Tillamook County residents vaccinated w/ at least once dose. Pfizer now approved for youths 12-15. We need your help to make Tillamook County safer. Please make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help us reach the 65% goal and move to and stay at “lower risk.” Schedule here: http://tillamook.bookappt.link/vaccine.
Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District offers suggestions for defensible space

With the approach of summer and the prediction that it will be a dry year, now is the time to prepare your residence in case of fire. Looking back on last September, we were fortunate to not have a major fire. All we have to do is look to our neighbors in Lincoln County and surrounding areas of Tillamook County that did have fires in their neighborhood we are extremely fortunate for that.
South County Fencepost May 11

Ballots for the special election are due no later than 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. It’s safest, given the short deadline, for ballots to be submitted to drop boxes. In South County, our options are Kiawanda Community Center on Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City and across from Center Market on U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. If Tillamook is more convenient, there’s a drive by drop box located at the corner of Third Street and Laurel Avenue in downtown Tillamook. Post marks do not count; ballots must reach their destination by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Chamber Chatter: Chamber has free PPE for small businesses

The Chamber recently received a third shipment of Personal Protective Equipment from Business Oregon, and with our in-house storage space stocked with masks, gloves, and sanitizer, it feels like a good time to recap the free PPE program we’ve been helping manage. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s economic development...
Oregon reports 660 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths; Tillamook County adds 3 more cases; Governor announces vaccine targets for lifting risk level framework

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 16 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,549, the Oregon Health Authority reported today May 11, 2021. Oregon Health Authority reported 660 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the state total to 192,416. The new confirmed...
Many Tillamook County families are feeling financial impact of COVID-19

The sun is finally shining outside my office, the temperature is rising, and I can see the flowers starting to bloom. Spring appears to have finally arrived at the Tillamook Coast. The warm weather combined with the release of the COVID-19 vaccines might make it seem like things are getting back to normal, but for too many of our friends and neighbors in Tillamook county, things are far from normal. The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still being felt by many of our workers and small business owners. With the virus continuing to spread in our community and with economic activity curtailed as Tillamook county once again moves into the “high risk” category,” the conditions that caused so much economic hardship in 2020 seem poised to remain through 2021. As a result, many Tillamook county families continue to live on the edge of poverty and homelessness.
Employee Shortage Getting Dire on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – With all the changing COVID restrictions, closures, reopenings and resultant uncertainty in the travel industry, one thing that Oregon coast's hotel and food sectors can count on is a lack of employees. Oregon's tourism-based beach towns have long been in various degrees of hurt when it comes...
Passing art to the next generation

When Larry Adrian was studying theater, he experienced the benefit of knowledge passed on from one generation to the next. Years later, he founded the Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre and Oregon Coast Children’s Center for the Arts, and in spite of COVID-19 restrictions, he continues to share his knowledge with young people today.
Workforce Housing Crisis – Part 2: What's worse than a crisis? Lack of housing reaches catastrophe levels in Tillamook County

EDITOR’S NOTE: Here is the second part of Ellis Conklin’s two-part series about the housing crisis in Tillamook County. See below for a link to Part 1. OVER THE PAST QUARTER of a century, Tillamook County — and most certainly, Manzanita – has seen a massive surge in the number of part-time seasonal residents. Indeed, we’ve been discovered. It’s easy to quantify. Just take a stroll down bustling Laneda Avenue, almost any day of the week.
Guest column: Tales from the library

If you've ever taken a deck of playing cards and thrown them high in the air, then quickly picked them up so you can put them all back in order, you have a little idea of what it is like to be the library courier driver. That deck of cards analogy repeats itself over and over throughout the day for the courier, except instead of playing cards, they are library books...so you really have to enjoy organizing things to be successful at this job.
Tillamook County stays in Moderate Risk through May 13

Tillamook County remains in Moderate Risk, effective Friday, May 7, through Thursday, May 13, Tillamook County Health Department reported Tuesday, May 4, during a community update. Risk level status updates will be announced Tuesday, May 11. “Tillamook County had 43 new confirmed positive and presumptive cases between April 18 and...
VOTER GUIDE: Candidate Statements for May 18th Election

The Tillamook County Pioneer sent ALL candidates (in contested and uncontested races) a request for a candidate’s statement. Here are the candidate statements that we received in one document. The May 18th ballot features dozens of opportunities to serve your community on local boards for our schools, ports, transportation district,...
Tillamook County Transportation District set to reopen May 3

Tillamook County Transportation District (TCTD) Administrative and Operations Facility will be reopened to the general public beginning May 3. The general public and social service agency personnel will be able to purchase passes from the dispatch office window. The general public needing to conduct business at the district offices will...