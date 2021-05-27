Exclusive - Former U.S. Army Soldier Jessica Lynch Recalls Her Terrifying Capture By Iraqi Forces In 2003 And The Daring Rescue By American Troops That Galvanized The World

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Lynch—who as a private first class in the US army was captured by Iraqi forces, became a prisoner of war and was rescued by America troops—was featured in an exclusive live webinar interview on May 25, 2021, hosted by Long Island University's Global Service Institute. The interview was conducted by the Institute's chair, award-winning journalist Rita Cosby.

In speaking about being captured on March 23, 2003, Lynch says, "My unit actually ended up becoming lost in the desert, so we separated half of us. We saw these lights and what we assumed was the rest of the convoy so instantly we perked up. At one point, we reached a hard top road and we had the decision to turn right, turn left, and unfortunately, some mistakes were made. We instantly knew that something was wrong. You just got that gloomy kind of dreading, dreadful feeling that came across every single one of us."

Lynch went on to describe the terrifying ambush by Iraqi forces. "Everywhere we looked our vehicles were being blown up in front of us, it was just a nightmare. At this point, I'm in the Humvee with my best friend [Lori] driving, my first sergeant in the passenger seat and two other soldiers we picked up sitting beside me. I remember the chaos the most…the first sergeant trying to communicate with the commander, the first sergeant trying to tell [the driver] exactly where to go or what to do. She just drove and it didn't seem to bother her that there were bullets flying at us from every direction. I remember going as fast as we could and Lori swerving and then I remember nothing. I was knocked unconscious."

"Since I was the only survivor, it would have been nice to be able to tell other families exactly what had happened, but unfortunately, I just don't have that recollection. But I know afterwards through army investigation that we were pulled out of the vehicle, because Lori actually ended up hitting her head off of the steering wheel causing head trauma; even though she was basically brain dead, she was still moving her body. The three men - my first sergeant and the two men sitting beside me - were sadly shot and killed."

She goes on to explain, "Iraqis came around to determine who was KIA or who was still alive; they noticed that Lori and I were both still alive, so they took our basically lifeless bodies to one of Saddam's palaces. They stripped us of all our military gear and at that point is actually when they snapped my right humerus and broke that bone and then they took metal objects and broke my tibia. The femur we are not sure what really happened to, other than that it was broken. They ended up taking me from the palace and transporting me to the Saddam general hospital."

When asked how she survived in captivity, alone in the hospital with broken bones, unable to feel anything from the waist down and only able to move her left hand, Lynch recalls, "I knew that I wanted to keep going, but at the same time as the days kept clicking by it got harder and harder physically but also mentally to hang on to any kind of hope. But I think, for me it was just thinking about my family back home and what they were doing, or did they even know I was missing, little things like that I held onto; anything to make me smile or take my mind off of what I was going through."

Recalling the courageous rescue mission that captured the attention of the whole world, Jessica Lynch says, "I remember hearing the helicopters, the Humvees and the heavy artillery. I had been hopeful and was praying for the best so when that door opens…it was just such a joyful feeling. One of the best moments was when one of the soldiers ripped off the American flag from his uniform and placed it inside of my left hand and he said, 'We're Americans and we're here to take you home.' And I will never forget his words. I have that American flag patch still."

When asked what she hopes other people learn from her experience, Jessica Lynch reflects, "Perseverance and being able to overcome any kind of obstacle that you are facing. I'm not the only one that has been through these obstacles or struggles…we all face trials and tribulations. It's just being able to find that strength within you. For me it was that perseverance, that never give up attitude, that I wanted to be able to hold on for one more day, that I wanted to be able to keep going. No matter what you are facing in life you're able to overcome it."

More than 18 years later, Lynch is still going to physical therapy twice a week due to her 2003 injuries. She is a substitute teacher in West Virginia, and has a 14 year old daughter who aspires to be a physical therapist.

