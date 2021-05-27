Invoke Learning Named A Top 3 Finalist In Snowflake's Global Startup Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoke Learning announces that it has been named a Top 3 Finalist in the Snowflake Startup Challenge, a global competition seeking ambitious early-stage startups that embody the Snowflake vision to mobilize the world 's data. Chosen on the basis of business potential and innovation, Invoke Learning has been selected from hundreds of startups across 56 countries to advance as one of Top 3 finalists.

"Higher education is emerging from the most challenging year in over four generations," says Invoke Learning co-founder Brendan Aldrich. "We 're thrilled that Snowflake sees how Invoke Learning 's 'whole student 'approach is empowering institutions to address academic challenges and socially relevant problems in new ways that are critically needed now."

Invoke Learning 's education-focused AI solution, which includes InvokeEnrollmentTM, InvokeStudentSuccessTM, InvokeRetentionTM, and InvokeDEITM, disrupts and transforms traditional data management in education. By providing actionable insights from a vast array of public and private data in minutes, Invoke Learning has revolutionized predictive analytics for the education sector. Being selected to move into Snowflake's Top 3 validates of the importance of the work Invoke Learning is doing to empower institutions.

"This year has highlighted the importance of bringing new solutions to the challenges of higher education," says Lige Hensley, Invoke Learning CEO & co-founder. "We are thrilled to be moving forward in the competition and extend our congratulations to the other two top finalists."

In the final round of the competition, Invoke Learning will pitch their solution to judges from Snowflake, Sutter Hill Ventures, and Sequoia Capital for a potential investment of up to $250k.

About Invoke Learning Invoke Learning is an education-focused AI analytics company empowering institutions nationwide with accelerated insights via their groundbreaking solutions. The mission of Invoke Learning is to empower every institution to ensure the best possible outcome for each and every student. Right now.

