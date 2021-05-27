newsbreak-logo
Florida A&M University & Macmillan Learning Accepting Proposals For Fourth HBCU Symposium On Rhetoric And Composition

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macmillan Learning, a privately-held, family-owned education and publishing services company, in partnership with Florida A&M University (FAMU) today announced a call for proposals for the Fourth HBCU Symposium on Rhetoric and Composition.

This year's Symposium on Rhetoric & Composition will continue advancing the teaching & learning experiences within HBCUs

The bi-annual, national summit focuses on excellence in English composition and rhetoric, gathering English and Writing professors to historically Black campuses to discuss strategies that support student engagement and success. The event will be held virtually from September 23-25, 2021, and is free to attend.

This year's symposium, "Transdisciplinarity @ HBCUs: Rewriting Black Futures beyond the Margin," was created to open the pathway for conversations offering a nuanced look at the intersections between "the meaning we can make with all of the languages and literacies we speak and understand."

"While teaching through COVID-19 has exacerbated other social and racial inequities, we see this moment as an opportunity to move beyond reactionary responses towards proactively determining our contributions to the field and broader communities," said said Kendra L. Mitchell, Ph.D., symposium chair and assistant professor of English at FAMU.

"The Bedford/ St. Martin's team is confident that this year's HBCU Symposium on Rhetoric and Composition will continue to advance the teaching and learning experiences within HBCUs, and are proud to again support this important meeting," said Leasa Burton, vice president of humanities for Macmillan Learning.

Instructors who teach writing and writing courses across curricula at HBCUs are invited to join the conversation by presenting. To apply to speak, educators should submit an abstract of 250-350 words on a topic including, but not limited to:

  • How can other disciplinary knowledge be used to teach English/Writing?
  • What should/could social justice look like in classrooms?
  • What new relationships/partnerships should HBCUs consider?
  • What HBCU-centered curriculum/approaches should be amplified or discontinued?
  • What role does/should technology play in the teaching of English/Writing?
  • What shape should the student-instructor relationship take in classrooms (virtual, face-to-face, and/or hybrid)?
  • What should the role of the first-year writing classes be to non-writing departments?
  • What role should writing centers take in classrooms, universities, or broader communities?
  • How should/could epistemologies be circulated to wider audiences?

To learn more about the Fourth HBCU Symposium on Rhetoric and Composition, click here . Proposals should be submitted before June 11, 2021. Official invitations will be emailed by July 2, 2021 for accepted presentations.

About Macmillan LearningMacmillan Learning is a privately-held, family-owned company that improves lives through learning. By linking research to learning practice, we develop pioneering products and learning materials for students that are highly effective and drive improved outcomes. To learn more, please visit macmillanlearning.com or join our Macmillan Community .

About FAMU

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, founded on October 3, 1887, began classes with 15 students and two instructors. Today, FAMU is one of 12 institutions in Florida's State University System and has nearly 10,000 students.

FAMU offers 54 bachelor's degrees, 29 master's degrees, 12 doctoral degrees and three professional degrees.  The three professional degrees include the J.D., Pharm.D., and the Doctor of Physical Therapy. The 12 doctoral degree programs include 11 doctoral degrees and one Doctor of Public Health. The 11 doctoral programs are: biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, pharmaceutical sciences, physics, educational leadership, environmental science and entomology. For more information, visit FAMU.edu.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-am-university--macmillan-learning-accepting-proposals-for-fourth-hbcu-symposium-on-rhetoric-and-composition-301301162.html

SOURCE Macmillan Learning

