newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Breinify Raises $11M Seed As Enterprise Needs For Personalization Skyrocket

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breinify, the leading lightweight personalization platform, shatters milestones, drums up multiple term sheets three days after first investor meetings and succeeds with record-breaking closing. This new round was led by Gutbrain Ventures and PBJ Capital, with participation from Streamlined Ventures, The CXO Fund, Amino Capital, Startup Capital Ventures and Sterling Road.

&amp;#160;

Breinify announces $11M seed to bring data science to marketing teams

"Breinify is taking the world by storm with their incredibly powerful AI personalization platform. They have done a phenomenal job in understanding and achieving measurable ROI for their customers. And from the first day I met Diane and Philipp, I believed fully in their vision and mission. I am confident that the Breinify team and product is perfectly positioned to be at the forefront of the data science horizon," said Bob Davoli, managing director at Gutbrain Ventures.

Breinify has seen tremendous growth, upselling to 81.25% of existing customers, increasing net new revenue by 4.3 times and having enough runway for 15 months in fiscal year 2020. New funds will be used to triple down on go-to-market execution, meet the increase of market demand, support customer growth and expand product features.

The company's mission is to democratize data science and allow enterprises to harness the power of data science and predictive personalization without a team of data scientists. Breinify already works with Fortune 500 companies in the retail and consumer goods industries and is looking to rapidly grow its business in the coming months.

"On behalf of all Breiniacs and myself, I am beyond ecstatic to partner with Bob Davoli, managing director at Gutbrain Ventures, and Bruce Clarke, managing director at PBJ Capital. Ullas Naik, managing partner at Streamlined Ventures, was amazing to introduce me to Bob and Bruce," said Diane Keng, CEO of Breinify. "After a fiercely competitive negotiation war between multiple firms, we felt Bob's and Bruce's expertise and networks were the perfect fit to lead our seed round. Also a huge shout out to our existing investors Gary and Atul from The CXO Fund, Larry Li from Amino Capital, Donavan Kealoha from Startup Capital Ventures and Ash Rust from Sterling Road for moving swiftly and supporting us continuously!"

Breinify's round was oversubscribed due to new logos and repeatable land-and-expand business models during the pandemic. The product processed more than 480 million consumer journey data points with no downtime. Customers such as BevMo!, Duraflame and others experienced astronomical ROI, including $125 million in new revenue, 20 times with A/B testing for more than two page visits and a 105% increase in CRM growth.

In 2021, personalization is more important than ever. There is no room for broad, generalized marketing. Customers crave and expect personalized experiences that subtly enable them to discover and find products they actually want. Data science is a powerful way to take personalization to the next level.

Breinify's AI-powered personalization platform democratizes data science for non-technical marketers. It allows revenue leaders to achieve more with less, invest in smart systems instead of headcount and drive delightful consumer experiences at the individual level with minimal engineering. The platform seamlessly connects and collects first-party data, uncovers insights, streamlines and executes the consumer experience and works fully end to end to provide clear metrics.

"Breinify is essential to our future marketing strategy," said BevMo! CMO Matthew Champion. "They have been amazing in delivering scalable results and lifting our sales through their AI, and have become an integral part of our brand's acquisition and engagement efforts."

About BreinifyBreinify is a venture-backed AI company that helps enterprises deliver personalized and relevant digital experiences. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., with additional offices in Germany. It was founded by technical entrepreneurs, Diane Keng (CEO) and Philipp Meisen (CTO) to address consumer brands' needs for data science capabilities.

Leading companies, including BevMo!, Duraflame and other consumer brands, rely on Breinify to drive revenue, growth, engagement and additional business objectives. For more information, please visit: http://www.breinify.ai and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/breinify/mycompany/.

Contact Information Anushka LokeshHead of Growth anushka@breinify.ai

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breinify-raises-11m-seed-as-enterprise-needs-for-personalization-skyrocket-301301196.html

SOURCE Breinify

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
273
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyrocket#Personalization#Business Growth#Sales Growth#Revenue Growth#Gutbrain Ventures#Pbj Capital#Streamlined Ventures#The Cxo Fund#Sterling Road#Cmo#Breinifybreinify#Cto#Bevmo#Customer Growth#Crm Growth#Consumer Brands#Measurable Roi#Astronomical Roi#Marketing Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
News Break
Marketing
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Grid Dynamics Acquires UK-Based Tacit Knowledge; Enhances Digital Commerce Capabilities And Expands Delivery Footprint Across UK, US, Mexico And Moldova

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announcedit has acquired Tacit Knowledge, a Pitney Bowes (PBI) - Get Report ownedcompany, and leading provider of end-to-end digital commerce solutions for global brands. Founded in 2002, Tacit Knowledge is a global provider of digital...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Studio45 Sets Its Own Shopify Development Solutions In Motion

AHMEDABAD, India, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best SEO Company in India - Studio45 is a leading firm that provides SEO solutions across India and beyond. It has been serving IT needs to its clients since 2007, starting with small entrepreneurship. In these years, they have gained experience and secured a reputed status in the market by being an award-winning digital marketing company- India.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Kodo raises USD 8.75 in seed capital

Kodo, an India-based corporate card startup, has raised USD 8.75 million in seed capital from investors including Brex, Goat Capital, Pioneer Fund, and other Silicon Valley investors. Kodo offers a card experience to busy founders, starting with a 3-minute approval process to automated expense management tools. The company believes repetitive...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CareDx Announces Strategic Minority Investment In Miromatrix

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has closed a minority investment in Miromatrix, a biotechnology company working to eliminate the need for an organ transplant waiting list through the development of implantable engineered biological organs. CareDx and Miromatrix have also agreed to collaborate on certain research and development activities using CareDx technology.
Industrygreensheet.com

Fintech startup Axle raises $10 million Series A

NEW YORK (PRWEB) MAY 26, 2021--Axle, an all-in-one financial services platform for the freight and logistics industry, announced today that is has completed a $10 million Series A round of funding led by Crosslink Capital. This financing follows a record year for Axle, during which volume grew 850% on their payments and financing platform for freight brokers and carriers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Impervious.ai Closes Venture Round

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday May 20th, Impervious Technologies (impervious.ai ) closed a pre-seed financing round led by Trammell Venture Partners to accelerate development of censorship resistant technologies and to simplify application development on the Bitcoin Lightning Network . Strategic Cyber Ventures , Ten-31 , Deflation.vc , and Mike Doniger, Former Director of Research at Citadel Fundamental Strategies also participated in the venture round.
Financial Reportsmorningstar.com

Salesforce Drives Strong Revenue, Raises Outlook

Wide-moat Salesforce (CRM) reported strong fiscal first-quarter results, including upside to both revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance. The company’s second-quarter revenue guidance was robust and we are pleased to see the firm once again raise its full-year revenue target despite a slightly later closing for the Slack deal and therefore a lower Slack revenue contribution than we expected. CEO Marc Benioff was bullish on the pipeline and noted enthusiastically the various internal records the company was setting. We are not surprised by continued strength even as the pandemic-driven lockdowns fade, but we do think results from Salesforce should help buoy the software group, which has sold off this year. Deal sizes continue to grow larger as conversations are increasingly about digital transformation of a customer’s entire organization rather than just a specific area. Customers remain focused on the postpandemic operating environment and want flexibility, which reinforces the rationale for the Slack acquisition, which is now expected to close at the very end of the second quarter. We are raising our fair value estimate to $273 per share from $265 based on quarterly strength and higher guidance. We continue to see the shares as undervalued.
Technologypulse2.com

Creative Personalization Platform Clinch Raises $10 Million

Clinch, a company that provides AI-driven omnichannel personalization and unique consumer intelligence to advertisers, announced it raised $10 million. These are the details. Clinch — a company that provides AI-driven omnichannel personalization and unique consumer intelligence to the world’s leading advertisers — announced recently that it raised $10 million in Series A funding led by investment firm D Squared Capital. This funding round will be used to support its accelerated global growth and the upcoming launch of their next generation of data-driven personalization-at-scale solutions, built for new identity environments and emerging digital commerce channels, with advanced consumer intelligence.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VG Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notification From NYSE Related To Delayed Quarterly Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VG Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced it received a notice on May 25, 2021 from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") indicating that as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Quarterly Report"), the Company no longer complies with the continued listing requirements set forth in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's securities, which will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to the Company's compliance with other applicable continued listing requirements.
Public Healthmediapost.com

ABM And the Virus -- Enterprise Brands Are In A Radical Shift

Email specialists in big B2B companies better keep their eyes open — they could be called on to ramp up their account-based marketing (ABM) efforts, judging by The State of ABM 2-21, a study that MRP Prelytix conducted in partnership with Demand Metric. On the positive side (for vendors, anyway)...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. Provides Update On Periodic Reporting

BOSTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced on May 21, 2021, Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: LFTR) (the "Company") has determined to restate its 2020 financial statements (the "Non-Reliance Periods") in light of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") recently issued "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "Staff Statement"). This Staff Statement issued on April 12, 2021 informed market participants that warrants issued by SPACs and former SPACs may need to be reclassified as liabilities with non-cash fair value adjustments recorded in earnings at each reporting period. The Company had previously classified its issued warrants as equity. The Company currently expects that the reclassification of the warrants will have no impact on its historical liquidity, cash flows or revenues.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Salesforce Reports Robust Q1 Results; Shares Jump 7%

Salesforce (CRM) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates driven by strong business momentum. Shares of the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) gained around 7% in early trading on Friday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.88 per...
BusinessCMSWire

Invoca Acquires DialogTech, Contentsquare Raises $500M & More CX News

Invoca, a company that specializes in conversation intelligence for revenue teams, has announced its acquisition of DialogTech, an AI-powered call tracking and analytics solution for marketers. With this acquisition, a combined cash and stock deal, Invoca extends its reach into the $4.8 billion conversation intelligence market. The company, which is on track to exceed $100 million in revenue, now has over 2,000 customers, more than 300 employees, and serves consumer brands in considered purchase industries that include ADT, AutoNation, DISH, Mayo Clinic, TELUS, and The Home Depot.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Pulse Seismic Inc. Signs $17.0 Million Seismic Data Licensing Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) ("Pulse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a $17.0 million seismic data licensing contract. On signing, the Company will immediately deliver a portion of the data and will recognize revenue of $7.3 million. The remainder of the data must be selected by the customer before April 15, 2022, at which time the balance of the $9.7 million licensing fees will be recognized as revenue. The licence is for 3D seismic data located in a liquids rich fairway in the west shale basin with multi-zone potential in Central Alberta.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Flower One Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report In Relation To Its Annual Filings

Flower One Holdings Inc. (" Flower One" or the " Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today provides its third bi-weekly status report further to the Company's press release dated May 3, 2021. The Company was granted a customary management cease trade order (the " MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203"). As previously announced, the application for the MCTO was made by the Company in order to secure additional time for the Company to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis, certificates of its CEO and CFO and its annual information form (collectively the " Annual Filings"). The MCTO prohibits all trading in securities of the company, whether directly or indirectly, by the company's CEO and CFO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade in the securities of the Company.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

1Digital® Agency Is The Clear Choice For BigCommerce SEO Services

MIAMI, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to setting up an e-commerce website, it is important to choose the right platform to meet your business needs. For enterprise-scale businesses, BigCommerce is one of the best platforms available because it provides all of the tools needed to build and scale your e-commerce business. While BigCommerce has everything businesses need to start optimizing their websites, getting the best BigCommerce SEO results takes a team of BigCommerce SEO experts. That is where working with 1Digital ® can make a big difference.
Food & Drinkspulse2.com

Delivery Management Platform Cartwheel Secures $1 Million

Cartwheel, an on-demand delivery management platform for restaurants and retailers, announced recently that it raised $1 million in a seed round. These are the details. Cartwheel — an on-demand delivery management platform for restaurants and retailers — announced recently that it has raised a $1 million seed round led by TenOneTen Ventures with participation from Act One Ventures and Portillo’s Hot Dogs along with angel investment from additional restaurateurs. And the funds will be used for product development, partnership integrations, and team expansion.
ScienceTechCrunch

Breinify announces $11M seed to bring data science to the marketing team

The investment was led by Gutbrain Ventures and PBJ Capital with participation from Streamlined Ventures, CXO Fund, Amino Capital, Startup Capital Ventures and Sterling Road. Breinify co-founder and CEO Diane Keng says that she and co-founder and CTO Philipp Meisen started the company to bring predictive personalization based on data science to marketers with the goal of helping them improve a customer’s experience by personalizing messages tailored to individual tastes.