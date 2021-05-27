newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

USAA Opening New Office In Charlotte

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced today it is opening a new office in Charlotte later this year. The financial services company, which serves the military community, entered into a lease agreement for The Square at South End located at 200 West Boulevard. This move supports USAA's efforts to attract talented audit, banking, legal, risk management and technology professionals.

"Employers looking for a highly skilled work force and high quality of life keep coming to North Carolina," said Governor Roy Cooper. "We pride ourselves on being the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation and I'm proud that USAA, which has provided for military families since 1922, has decided to expand its presence in Charlotte."

The new location was selected because of the availability of highly skilled individuals in the financial services sector.

"Opening an office in Charlotte is a win-win for USAA," said USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock. "It gives us even greater access to some of the top banking and technology professionals in a community that has a deep understanding and care for the military. USAA has been serving military families for nearly a century and we are excited to begin our second century with a growing presence in Charlotte."

USAA already has a small number of employees living in the Charlotte area. This new office location will eventually host approximately 750 employees who will work either onsite or in a hybrid model.

" North Carolina is proud to support companies founded by and for the military community," said North Carolina State Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "We look forward to working together with USAA to align our diverse and highly-skilled talent with good jobs in fintech."

USAA is leasing six floors of the 10-story, 153,000-square-foot building consisting of approximately 90,000 square feet of office space. Employees are expected to begin moving into the building by the end of 2021.

"USAA's choice to open a new office in Charlotte is another example of strategic investments paying off, and more proof that top-tier companies and talent are seeking out our city," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. "We have developed an innovative marketplace, with an ability to attract educated, young professionals to a diverse workforce that we are confident will continue to grow and flourish for companies like USAA and for the people of Charlotte."

USAA is actively hiring qualified individuals in the Charlotte area who are passionate about serving the military community and becoming a part of USAA's nearly 100-year-old legacy. Interested job seekers can search www.usaajobs.com for available roles.

About USAAFounded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Contact: USAA Media Relations External_Communications@usaa.com (210) 498-0940

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usaa-opening-new-office-in-charlotte-301301207.html

SOURCE USAA

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
272
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vi Lyles
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#San Antonio#Square Inc#Military Veterans#Usaa Opening New Office#The Square At South End#Usaafounded#Usaa Com#Usaa Media Relations#Usaa President#N C#Banking#Technology Professionals#Ceo Wayne Peacock#Insurance#Strategic Investments#Employees#Company#Top Tier Companies#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Fintech
Related
Conover, NCHickory Daily Record

Reserves Network opens Conover office

The Reserves Network, a staffing provider for the office, industrial, professional and technical markets, has opened an office at 820 Conover Blvd. W. in Conover. The facility will offer local job seekers and businesses of Catawba County a new source for their employment and personnel needs. The office joins six other locations in North Carolina.
Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

The Joint Chiropractic to Open Office In Carrollton

A national chiropractic chain is opening a location in Carrollton. The Joint Chiropractic has plans to open a clinic in June at 1109 South Park Street, Suite 502, inside McIntosh Plaza. The chain has over 600 clinics scattered throughout the United States, including eighteen in the metro Atlanta area alone. Current locations in and near our coverage area include Newnan, Peachtree City, Douglasville, and Hiram.
Indianapolis, INrebusinessonline.com

SomeraRoad Opens New Office in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Real estate owner and developer SomeraRoad has opened an office in Indianapolis. The company maintains headquarters in Nashville and New York City, with satellite offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh. SomeraRoad first entered the Indianapolis market with the purchase of an industrial property in 2017. SomeraRoad acquired several former Marsh supermarket properties in 2019, and in January of this year it became majority owner of the historic Stutz factory, which was originally built in 1912 for Stutz Motor Car Co.
Pittsburgh, PApennbizreport.com

Glenmede opens new office in Pittsburgh

Investment and wealth management firm Glenmede announced Monday it will establish a private wealth office in Pittsburgh. As part of the Philadelphia-based company’s targeted regional expansion strategy, the new office will serve the western part of Pennsylvania. “Pittsburgh and the Western Pennsylvania region is especially appealing to Glenmede given its...
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Kaiser Siding & Roofing installs new roof for Charlotte veteran

CHARLOTTE – Navy veteran David Adams received a new roof May 19 from Kaiser Siding & Roofing as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Adams was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes. The Owens Corning Roof Deployment...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Leaders Present New Draft Of 2040 Plan

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte city leaders presented the newest draft to the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan on Thursday. “This plan reflects the input from literally thousands of Charlotte residents from across our city,” said Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt. The new draft includes about 20 changes from the previous...
Henderson, KY14news.com

Sturgis-based telecom company opening new office in downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - 30 new jobs are coming to Henderson. Company officials and city leaders gathered downtown for the big announcement on Thursday. Having worked in over 35 states with 1,300 employees nationwide, Sturgis-based telecom company Ervin Cable Construction is opening a new office in downtown Henderson. The office...
Economyrestorationnewsmedia.com

Dentist office opens in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX — A link in the largest dentist office chain in the state, a new Lane & Associates location is officially open for business. “I love small towns,” Dr. Don Lane said during a Tuesday grand opening ceremony. Lane has opened more than 40 dentist offices in North Carolina since...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte airport lands a new Delta route

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An airline with a limited presence at Charlotte Douglas International Airport is adding to its local flight offerings with a new nonstop route to Boston. [ ALSO READ: Charlotte Douglas International picks up nonstop flight to island destination ]. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines Inc. will launch three...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

New Plaza In Uptown Charlotte To Become Duke Energy's Corporate Headquarters

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced that Duke Energy Plaza, the 40-floor office tower currently under construction in Uptown Charlotte, will become the company's new corporate headquarters. Formerly known as Metro Tower, Duke Energy Plaza will house approximately 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real estate footprint in the Charlotte area and reduce costs to benefit customers.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Office in Tampa, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Across Florida. Agency Manager, Zoey Kettel is an expert insurance agent gaining experience with both captive and independent insurance agencies. After Kettel joined We Insure as an insurance producer, she was confident in her career choice. The access to more than 100 markets and full back-end support gave Kettel the opportunity for unlimited growth, promoting her to an entrepreneur role as the Agency Manager of We Insure Across Florida.
California StateBusiness Insider

HealthSpace Awarded New Contract with 3rd Largest County in California

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a new contract with Orange County Health Care Agency in California ("Orange County"). On June 30th, 2020 HealthSpace announced the execution...
Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

Construction Company Opens Office In Wilmington

A construction business has leased space in the Wilmington area, making the location its second in the company's 28-year history. Charlotte-based R.J. Leeper Construction has signed a three-year lease for more than 1,300 square feet of space located at 890 South Kerr Ave., Suite 250 in Wilmington, said James Mitchell, president of the company.
Utah StateSfvbj.com

Service Titan Opens Office in Utah

Software developer ServiceTitan will open an office in Salt Lake City to fuel its growth. The Glendale company develops software that is used by home and commercial services companies such as plumbers and electricians. The company said its new office will serve multiple functions, including as a global center for ServiceTitan customer support.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Flower One Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report In Relation To Its Annual Filings

Flower One Holdings Inc. (" Flower One" or the " Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today provides its third bi-weekly status report further to the Company's press release dated May 3, 2021. The Company was granted a customary management cease trade order (the " MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203"). As previously announced, the application for the MCTO was made by the Company in order to secure additional time for the Company to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis, certificates of its CEO and CFO and its annual information form (collectively the " Annual Filings"). The MCTO prohibits all trading in securities of the company, whether directly or indirectly, by the company's CEO and CFO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade in the securities of the Company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. - DBDR

NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. ("DBDR" or the "Company")(DBDR) relating to its proposed acquisition of CompoSecure Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, DBDR will acquire CompoSecure through a reverse merger, with CompoSecure emerging as a publicly traded company.