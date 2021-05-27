USAA Opening New Office In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced today it is opening a new office in Charlotte later this year. The financial services company, which serves the military community, entered into a lease agreement for The Square at South End located at 200 West Boulevard. This move supports USAA's efforts to attract talented audit, banking, legal, risk management and technology professionals.

"Employers looking for a highly skilled work force and high quality of life keep coming to North Carolina," said Governor Roy Cooper. "We pride ourselves on being the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation and I'm proud that USAA, which has provided for military families since 1922, has decided to expand its presence in Charlotte."

The new location was selected because of the availability of highly skilled individuals in the financial services sector.

"Opening an office in Charlotte is a win-win for USAA," said USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock. "It gives us even greater access to some of the top banking and technology professionals in a community that has a deep understanding and care for the military. USAA has been serving military families for nearly a century and we are excited to begin our second century with a growing presence in Charlotte."

USAA already has a small number of employees living in the Charlotte area. This new office location will eventually host approximately 750 employees who will work either onsite or in a hybrid model.

" North Carolina is proud to support companies founded by and for the military community," said North Carolina State Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "We look forward to working together with USAA to align our diverse and highly-skilled talent with good jobs in fintech."

USAA is leasing six floors of the 10-story, 153,000-square-foot building consisting of approximately 90,000 square feet of office space. Employees are expected to begin moving into the building by the end of 2021.

"USAA's choice to open a new office in Charlotte is another example of strategic investments paying off, and more proof that top-tier companies and talent are seeking out our city," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. "We have developed an innovative marketplace, with an ability to attract educated, young professionals to a diverse workforce that we are confident will continue to grow and flourish for companies like USAA and for the people of Charlotte."

USAA is actively hiring qualified individuals in the Charlotte area who are passionate about serving the military community and becoming a part of USAA's nearly 100-year-old legacy. Interested job seekers can search www.usaajobs.com for available roles.

About USAAFounded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to nearly 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

