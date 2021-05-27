newsbreak-logo
Worldwide E-prescribing Industry To 2026 - Development Of Indication-based E-prescribing Systems Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-prescribing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-prescribing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the period 2020-2026.The spread of the COVID-19 virus has thrown myriad challenges for the healthcare industry. The need for enhanced information sharing has triggered an acceleration of innovation and the adoption of several critical medical tools to improve healthcare services. Since the onset of the pandemic, healthcare providers have increased the use of e-prescribing, direct messaging, electronic case reporting (ECR), and prescription price transparency tools to streamline and boost patient data exchange.

Hence, Surescripts' e-prescribing platform hit the 1 million prescriber mark during the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic has generated a shift toward telehealth as part of the solution for breaking community transmission. In addition, key changes have been made regarding the electronic prescribing of drugs, which significantly impact clinicians. Outpatient visits dropped roughly 60% during March 2019, which boosted telehealth visits up to 46% across health facilities. With the decrease in ambulatory care visits and an increase in telehealth or remote visits, health organizations and clinicians have leveraged health IT and electronic health records (EHR) to provide optimal patient care. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the e-prescribing market during the forecast period:

  • Development of Indication-based Prescribing Systems
  • Outsourcing of E-prescribing Software & Development of E-prescribing Applications
  • Advances in E-prescribing Solutions
  • Increased Demand for Electronic Health Record Services

The study considers the global e-prescribing market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered:1. How big is the global e-prescribing market?2. What is the e-prescribing market growth?3. Which segment accounted for the largest e prescribing market share?4. What are the key driving factors for the e-prescribing market?5. Who are the leading players in the e-prescribing market?6. What is the top e-prescribing industry trend in the United States? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market At A Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Development Of Indication-Based E-Prescribing Systems8.2 Outsourcing E-Prescribing Software Development8.3 Advancements In E-Prescribing Solutions 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increased Demand For EHR Services9.2 Government Initiatives & Incentive Programs9.3 Prescription Error Prevention & Clinical Decision Support Automation9.4 Increasing Focus To Reduce & Monitor Controlled Substances 10 Market Restraints10.1 E-Prescribing & E-Formulary Errors10.2 High Cost of Deployment & Security Concerns10.3 Complex Technology & Software Designing Issues 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Impact Of COVID-1911.4 Five Forces Analysis 12 Type12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Standard E-Prescribing12.4 EPCS 13 Delivery Mode13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Web & Cloud-Based13.4 On-Premises & Desktop 14 Modality14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Integrated14.4 Standalone 15 Medication Type15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Cardiovascular15.4 Anti-Infectives15.5 Oncology15.6 Pain Management15.7 Behavioral & Mental Health15.8 Others 16 End-User16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Market Overview16.3 Technology Vendors16.4 Independent And Specialty Pharmacies16.5 Healthcare Facilities16.6 PBMS / PAYORS 17 Geography17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Geographic Overview 18 North America18.1 Market Overview18.2 Market Size & Forecast18.3 Key Countries 19 Europe19.1 Market Overview19.2 Market Size & Forecast19.3 Key Countries 20 APAC20.1 Market Overview20.2 Market Size & Forecast20.3 Key Countries 21 Latin America21.1 Market Overview21.2 Market Size & Forecast21.3 Key Countries 22 Middle East & Africa22.1 Market Overview22.2 Market Size & Forecast22.3 Key Countries 23 Competitive Landscape23.1 Competition Overview23.2 Market Share Analysis 24 Key Company Profiles24.1 Surescripts24.2 DrFirst24.3 Practice Fusion24.4 InSync Healthcare Solutions 25 Other Prominent Vendors25.1 eRX Network25.2 Henry Schein25.3 AdvancedMD25.4 MD Toolbox25.5 Bravado Health25.6 RXNT25.7 Daw Systems25.8 DoseSpot25.9 Chetu25.10 Aegis Healthcare25.11 SISGAIN25.12 Credible25.13 Streamline Healthcare Solutions25.14 Canada Health Infoway25.15 DrChrono25.16 Bizmatics 26 Report Summary26.1 Key Takeaways26.2 Strategic Recommendations 27 Quantitative Summary27.1 Market by Type27.2 Market by Delivery Mode27.3 Market By Modality27.4 Market By Medication Type27.5 Market By End User27.7 Market By Geography 28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ch3jxi

