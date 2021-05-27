newsbreak-logo
Business

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, COG, ONDS, ARPO, SBBP, DISCA; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Performance Food Group Company. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company. If you are a Core-Mark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cimarex Energy Co. Cimarex Energy shareholders will receive Cabot Oil & Gas common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a Cabot Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with American Robotics, Inc. The acquisition will be funded with a mix of cash and equity securities. If you are an Ondas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Aadi Bioscience, Inc. If you are an Aerpio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. If you are a Strongbridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its agreement with AT&T Inc. to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone company. If you are a Discovery shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-core-cog-onds-arpo-sbbp-disca-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301301198.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

