Economy

Innovation Collective And AARP Innovation Labs Launch Better Aging Through Technology Pitch Competition

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

BROOKSVILLE, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Collective and AARP Innovation Labs launch the Better Aging Through Technology Pitch Competition, for companies, early-stage startups, and ideas that improve our quality of life as we age.

National Pitch Competition around Longevity and Aging Sponsored by AARP

Applications are open now through June 10, 2021. The Pitch Competition will be virtual on July 1, 2021. Six to eight finalists will be chosen to present at the virtual pitch competition on July 1, 2021.

The pitch competition will connect startups with Innovation Collective's future of aging partner city of Brooksville, Florida. Innovation Collective Brooksville is a culture-first community wide incubator which accelerates companies focused on aging and longevity. Through grass roots activities and strategic partnerships with the community, academia, healthcare, and private sector businesses the IC Brooksville has empowered an entire community to help tackle the issues we face as we age.

"As everyday innovators in aging, AARP is committed to engaging the startup ecosystem to help bring the best solutions to market," said Jacqueline Baker, Vice President of Startup Programming, AARP Innovation Labs. "We look forward to collaborating with the Innovation Collective in identifying startups helping to solve today's biggest challenges impacting the 50+."

AARP Innovation Labs will work with and support the winners to help elevate their businesses. The grand prize winner will have a chance to participate in the AARP Innovation Labs' Grand Pitch Finale in the fall and receive up to $25,000. The event spotlights some of the best and brightest startups identifying challenges and solving important issues facing older adults.

"We want to provide an engaging and fun environment for this pitch competition while focusing on people who are creating value and beauty in the better aging sector. Over the course of 90 minutes our judges and audience will learn from some of the brightest minds in the world of startups," said Garen Moreno, Innovation Collective's Vice President of Corporate Development.

Qualified applicants will need to apply and submit by June 10, 2021. Finalists will be selected June 15, 2021 and the competition event will be held July 1, 2021.

To submit an application for the Better Aging Through Technology pitch competition, please visit http://pitch.innovationcollective.co/ or email press@innovationcollective.co for more information. For official rules and terms and conditions, please click here.

About Innovation Collective Innovation Collective is a team made up of individuals who believe their purpose is to make a radical difference. We are a passionate group who are relentlessly helping humans all over the world unlock their potential to transform economies and cities. It is all about human flourishing and abundant living.

About AARP AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lori Bainum, Innovation Collective, lorib@innovationcollective.co

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovation-collective-and-aarp-innovation-labs-launch-better-aging-through-technology-pitch-competition-301301177.html

SOURCE Innovation Collective

New York City, NY
273
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
