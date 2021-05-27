newsbreak-logo
Vergennes, VT

O'Brien, Raymond picked as HOBY ambassadors

Addison Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERGENNES — Every year, each high school in the United States may choose at least one sophomore to represent them at their state’s Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership (HOBY) Conference. This year, Vergennes Union High School’s HOBY Ambassadors are Avry O’Brien and Connor Raymond. O’Brien and Raymond were nominated and selected...

addisonindependent.com
