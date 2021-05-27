Independent Research Firm Cites Stibo Systems As A Leader In Product Information Management

Stibo Systems, a global leader in multidomain Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, announces that it was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management [PIM], Q2 2021 evaluation. In this evaluation, Stibo Systems was cited as a Leader by Forrester. Modern PIM, most effectively deployed as an integrated component of a multidomain MDM solution, is the acquisition, management and sharing of accurate, trustworthy product data to drive brand experience, innovation and growth 1.

The Forrester Wave report commented that, "Stibo Systems is a good fit for companies with complex, multidomain data management needs that want the flexibility of a modern PIM without sacrificing robust data modelling and governance."

"Over the last few years, more and more customers striving for data transparency have adopted our advanced multidomain MDM solution, which includes and often starts with implementation of its strong PIM / Product MDM and Product Data Syndication capabilities. Customers leverage our solutions to improve their customer experience in key industries, including manufacturing, distribution, CPG and retail," says Jesper Ejlersen, CEO of Stibo Systems.

"Nearly one in five (18%) of surveyed US online adults returned an item bought online because the description was inaccurate. Accurate and engaging product data is foundational to building customer trust and loyalty, but it also plays a critical role in empowering customers to be the experts in their purchasing process (and beyond)," commented Forrester in the report. "With the increasing role of digital channels in customer journeys (including in stores and online as accelerated by the pandemic), rising customer expectations for more personalized content, and growing channel requirements for tailored data and rich media, PIM has moved into the spotlight."

In this evaluation, Stibo Systems received the highest possible scores in the criteria of Product data creation and onboarding; Product data management; Governance and process support; Deployment and support; Innovation roadmap; Partner ecosystem; Customer base; and Revenue.

"Becoming a leader in analyst assessments is something that we publicly aspire to," says Stibo Systems CEO Jesper Ejlersen. "We believe recognition from Forrester as a leader in PIM delivers on this aspiration and the expectations of those we wish to do business with. The Forrester PIM Wave is among the most prestigious analyst publications in this field, and we are proud to be named a leader. We think this positions us as the global leader in PIM and that this latest report proves our dedication to this space. Strong PIM and multidomain MDM capabilities combined with high levels of customer satisfaction are why customers choose to work with us, so we feel this report is particularly relevant."

Stibo Systems definition of Product Information Management (PIM)

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire - a single, accurate view of their master data - so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at stibosystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005806/en/