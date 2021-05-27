Superintendent Arntzen Calls Upon Attorney General To Challenge School Theory

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has made a formal request of Attorney General Austin Knudsen to issue an opinion on the legality of teaching so-called antiracism and Critical Race Theory in Montana Public Schools. Montana is distinct in that the 1972 Constitution calls for the state to recognize the unique cultural heritage of the American Indian and is committed in its educational goals to the preservation of their cultural integrity. Subsequent legislation and court orders have mandated teaching about Native Americans in particular Montana tribes for all students in public schools.