Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Looks Downright Badass as Kraven the Hunter in New Image

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Marvel fandom has been buzzing following the announcement that Avengers: Age of Ultron star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has officially been cast as the live-action version of Kraven the Hunter in Sony Pictures' upcoming Spider-Man spinoff project. Although in a clear state of bewilderment, a lot...

epicstream.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Avengers#Ultron#Sony Pictures#Australian#English#Spider Man#Atj#Epicstream#Amazon Associate#Casting#Superheroes#Fan Art#Adversary#Hits Cinemas#Bewilderment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviestechaeris.com

Sony set to bring Kraven the Hunter to the big screen

Kraven the Hunter, you really need to be a comic book fan to know the name and appreciate his role in the Marvel Universe. Sony Pictures is set to bring Kraven to the big screen, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson filling the role. I wouldn’t consider the character to be a marquee character for Marvel, but he was interesting, and it will be interesting to see how this movie plays out.
MoviesFandango

This Week in Movie News: Timothée Chalamet is Young Willy Wonka, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter and More

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Chalamet and the Chocolate Factory: Who can take tomorrow and dip it in a dream? Timothée Chalamet can, because he’s the latest actor cast in the role of candy man Willy Wonka. Deadline reports the Oscar-nominated star of Call Me By Your Name will play a young version of the iconic chocolate factory owner in the musical prequel Wonka. Paul King will direct the feature, the latest script for which he co-wrote with his Paddington 2 collaborator Simon Farnaby. The plot will follow Wonka’s life prior to his becoming a chocolatier, but the main question we have is whether he’s meant to be a young Gene Wilder or a young Johnny Depp. Wonka is currently scheduled to release on March 17, 2023.
MoviesInverse

Kraven the Hunter casting reveals the superhero genre’s newest problem

Kraven the Hunter has found its star. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play the iconic Spider-Man villain in Sony’s solo film, which will be directed by J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier). Sony had reportedly considered actors like Keanu Reeves, Adam Driver, John David Washington, and Brad Pitt for the role, but ended up going with Taylor-Johnson after seeing footage of his performance in the upcoming action film Bullet Train.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Having Kids: "I Was Raised by Women. Now I'm Raising Women"

Many will undoubtedly recognize 30-year-old English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the star of movies like Anna Karenina, Avengers: Age of Ultron, or Kraven the Hunter. Despite his relatively young age, Aaron has already compiled an acting portfolio many in the trade would kill for — but his personal life remained in the shadows for the most part. So, how did Aaron meet his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson? How many kids do they have?
MoviesEsquire

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Will Return to the World of Marvel. But Not As Pietro.

I'll make this one quick, because we have business to get to. You know the actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson? He's a bit of a comic-book movie veteran. Taylor-Johnson played Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Kick-Ass in Kick-Ass. Now, news hit that ATJ will suit up as Kraven the Hunter—the longtime Spider-Man adversary—in Sony's next villain solo franchise, after Venom and Morbius.
Moviesfilm-book.com

KRAVEN THE HUNTER (2023): Aaron Taylor Johnson To Play Spiderman Villain in Solo Sony Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play Kraven The Hunter For Sony. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has nabbed the lead role as Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Marvel film, the studio has announced. The studio also locked in the actor for multiple pictures as the iconic Spider-Man villain. J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is directing Kraven the Hunter. The project is being billed as the next chapter of Sony’s universe of Marvel-licensed characters, which mostly consist of Spider-Man supporting characters and villains. These include Tom Hardy’s Venom (released in 2018), Woody Harrelson’s Carnage (who will be the central antagonist in the Venom sequel to be released this September), and Jared Leto’s Morbius, whose film is set for a January 2022 release. Art Marcum (Iron Man) & Matt Holloway (Transformers:The Last Knight) and Richard Wenk (The Equalizer) wrote the screenplay, while Avi Arad (X2) and Matt Tolmach (Rough Night) are producing.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Former MCU Star To Play Kraven The Hunter For Sony

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters was always a bit of a gamble, even if Venom brought in over $850 million at the box office. After all, one hit isn’t exactly a guarantee that audiences will be willing to return for a continued series of Marvel Comics adaptations. Especially when they don’t come from Kevin Feige’s much more established franchise. Not to mention the fact that the majority of projects rumored to be in development are focused on lesser-known characters.
Moviesepicstream.com

Sony Boss Didn't Know Kraven Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was Previously in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's no denying that Sony is pulling out all the stops to ensure that its Spider-Man universe is able to keep up with Kevin Feige's Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, the studio has done a tremendous job of creating its own shared universe which was first established via 2018's Venom film. Sony's refreshing approach to the Spider-Man lore shifts the focus to Peter Parker's villains and as it stands, we still have no idea whether or not Tom Holland will end up joining the fray.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Moonfall and Kraven the Hunter Releases Set for 2022 and 2023

Lionsgate and Sony Pictures announced two big releases for the next two years today, including Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall and J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter. The sci-fi epic Moonfall will be released by Lionsgate on February 4, 2022. Directed by Emmerich, the film was written by Emmerich & Harald Kloser & Spenser Cohen.
Celebritiesgamerant.com

Was Ryan Reynolds Teasing More 'Deadpool' On His Instagram?

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds is up to his social media shenanigans again. The Canadian-born actor posted a captionless photo that appears to show the character's signature mask stuffed into a travel bag. This understandably caused a lot of speculation, but it's unclear whether Reynolds is just winking to his fans, or whether this means something bigger.