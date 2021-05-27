Aaron Taylor-Johnson Looks Downright Badass as Kraven the Hunter in New Image

Need a quick recap of the past week in movie news? Here are the highlights:. Chalamet and the Chocolate Factory: Who can take tomorrow and dip it in a dream? Timothée Chalamet can, because he’s the latest actor cast in the role of candy man Willy Wonka. Deadline reports the Oscar-nominated star of Call Me By Your Name will play a young version of the iconic chocolate factory owner in the musical prequel Wonka. Paul King will direct the feature, the latest script for which he co-wrote with his Paddington 2 collaborator Simon Farnaby. The plot will follow Wonka’s life prior to his becoming a chocolatier, but the main question we have is whether he’s meant to be a young Gene Wilder or a young Johnny Depp. Wonka is currently scheduled to release on March 17, 2023.