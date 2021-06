Qatar has built seven stadiums from scratch for the tournament and brought forward the construction of a new metro and numerous expressways. All will support Qatar’s compact tournament plans. The longest distance between stadiums will be just 75km in 2022, while fans will have the chance to attend more than one match a day during the early stages of the tournament. Players will fly into one airport and stay in one accommodation, helping them to remain in peak condition throughout the event, which will kick off on 21 November 2022. Al Nuaimi went on to say Qatar 2022 has the potential to unite billions of people after the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Sport – and particularly football – unites everyone. I am delighted to say that we are well on track with our preparations, with infrastructure projects reaching 95 percent completion. We hope our tournament is the light at the end of the tunnel for many people after the pandemic. We look forward to welcoming the world in 2022 and putting on a show that fans will fondly remember for decades to come.”