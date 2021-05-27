newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Flashback: The Rembrandts Play 'I'll Be There for You' on Letterman in 1995

By Andy Greene
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little over 17 years since the series finale of Friends aired, the cast is finally reuniting for a special appearing today on HBO Max. But this isn’t like Return to Mayberry or A Very Brady Christmas where he cast appears in character and has a new zany adventure. It’s instead in the style of the recent Fresh Prince of Bel-Air special where everyone returns to the set to share memories, visit with surprise guests, and make a boatload of money promoting the show’s arrival on a new streaming platform.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Shaffer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Series#Series Finale#Pop Tv#The Office#Friends#Rolling Stone Needless#Airplay#The Cbs Orchestra#Rembrandts#Independent#Rolling Stone#Song#Jeannie Theme#Video#Style#Adventure#Radio#Power Pop#Surprise Guests#Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Damon Lindelof, ‘Young Sheldon’ Writer Tara Hernandez Set Drama ‘Mrs. Davis’ at Peacock

In a competitive situation, Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a new drama series from Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez. The series is titled “Mrs. Davis.” Plot details on the series are being kept under wraps, but it is said to be an exploration of faith versus technology and an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. Peacock has given the show a 10-episode order.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'Solos' on Amazon Explained: How the Seven Episodes Are Connected

Solos is the new anthology series from Amazon Prime Video, streaming now. The seven-episode show initially seems to be seven separate stories about people in isolation and their relationships with technology. Slowly, though, there are hints that there might be links that all the stories are connected in some way,...
TV & Videostucson.com

TV Best Bets for May 27

This documentary recounts the final months of the war in the Pacific with never-before-seen, raw color film footage and the voices of 24 men who lived through the events. It documents events from the flag-raising at Iwo Jima in February 1945, to the harrowing kamikaze attacks and vicious ground combat at Okinawa in April of that year, and more. For this film, the National Archives opened its vaults and allowed previously denied access to over 700 reels of footage covering the harrowing expanse of the final months of the Pacific War.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Television

‘Made for Love’ Showrunner Inks Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal (Exclusive) Christina Lee is putting down roots at Warner Bros. Television. The Made for Love showrunner has inked a multiple-year overall deal with the company, for whom she steers the HBO Max…. Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez to Explore Faith vs....
TV Seriescomicyears.com

The Friends Reunion Is Finally There For You

In 2004, Friends ended, but did it, though? For the people who loved it, the series may have stopped producing episodes, but it never really ended. The 17 intervening years since the series finale gave the world time to process the show in its entirety, and it seems that’s done by watching it with no change in enthusiasm for two decades. Nearly 20 years after the last episode and you probably know someone who’d call it their favorite show. You probably know someone else who remembers all the words to the theme song and is at any given moment right about to clap 4 times and pose in a fountain. Watching the Friends reunion, there’s a pretty hefty emotional payoff to seeing the cast in the same room again, but there is also a lot that goes unstated, possibly to the reunion’s detriment.
TV ShowsPosted by
Parade

From Back to the Future to Scarface, Here's Everything Leaving Netflix in June

It’s your last chance to watch some great titles on Netflix! We’re taking a look at all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June. Dramas including Invictus, Scarface and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will be cycling off the streaming service in June. It’s also your last chance to watching Fiddler on the Roof, Bonnie and Clyde, and Immortals.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on HBO and HBO Max in June

There once was a time -- like the last few months -- when we would get just one major theatrical release heading to HBO Max on the same day it hits theaters. But in June, we get TWO! Warm up some artificially flavored butter substitute for some popped corn and get ready for the new Lin-Manuel Miranda film In the Heights, a musical about a young dreamer set in New York City, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which doesn't have any song-and-dance numbers in it, but if it did, the songs would all be about how Satan possessed a young man to brutally murder people. Think about it for your next movie, Lin-Manuel!
TV & VideosPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: Halston, 'Billy Graham' & and an Agatha Christie What-If

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
TV SeriesA.V. Club

They’ll be there for you, via HBO Max

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, May 27. All times are Eastern. Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): So no one told you this was gonna air to-dayyyyy [clapclapclapclap]? If that’s the case, then What’s On Tonight is, you know, there for you. Here’s Gwen Ihnat on Friends: The Reunion:
CelebritiesPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

David Letterman’s Most Memorable Late-Night Moments

David Letterman reinvented himself with My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, which premiered on Netflix in January 2018. Bushy beard, minimalist set, exclusively high-profile guests, deep conversations — riveting stuff, but a much more mature style than the concoction of absurdity and snark that defined his innovative TV work from the '80s and '90s.
TV SeriesPopculture

Which 'Friends' Guest Stars Didn't Appear in Reunion on HBO Max

While a few guest stars from Friends did appear in HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion, many couldn't make it, including Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse. The reason why is nothing nefarious. Time constraints made it impossible for everyone to be squeezed into the 105-minute special, especially when all six original cast members participated. The special, which was released on Thursday, also includes appearances from several stars who did not appear on Friends, including Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

How did ‘I’ll Be There For You’ become the Friends theme tune?

The Friends theme tune “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts is an irresistible earworm and an indelible part of the show’s legacy, yet it wasn’t the first choice to soundtrack the show’s opening credits.In a 2019 interview with NME, REM frontman Michael Stipe revealed that his band had been approached in 1994 by Warner Bros Television with the request to use their 1991 pop single “Shiny Happy People” as the show’s theme song.When REM passed, producers decided to cook up their own soundalike version of the upbeat hit. “Then they went to another band and said, ‘Can...
TV SeriesMarin Independent Journal

TV tonight: ‘Last Man Standing’ bids farewell with series finale

“Manifest” (8 p.m., NBC): Strange things continue to go down on the airplane crash drama. Tonight, Ben’s pursuit of a vulnerable Passenger’s Calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy. Meanwhile, a seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi to make a bold move. “Last Man Standing” (9 p.m. Thursday, Fox):...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale and ‘Oslo’ on HBO, History’s ‘Tulsa Burning,’ A ‘Pose’ Wedding

Two grown-up dramas on HBO—the fact-based movie Oslo and the gripping whodunit Mare of Easttown—bring substance to the Memorial Day weekend. History airs the first of many specials this week that commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. On a happier note, the flamboyant cast of Pose gathers for a celebratory wedding in the series’ penultimate episode.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘MacGyver’ Star Lucas Till Finds His Next TV Gig in FX’s ‘Spook Who Sat by the Door’

MacGyver might be over, but the show’s star Lucas Till won’t be away from our screens for long. The actor has landed a role in the FX pilot The Spook Who Sat by the Door. Till joins Nafessa Williams (Code Black), Nathan Darrow (Preacher), and Tom Irwin (The Morning Show) in the Lee Daniels (Empire) crime-drama based on Sam Greenlee’s 1969 novel. The story revolves around Dan Freeman, the CIA’s first Black agent, who, after becoming disillusioned and frustrated with the white ruling establishment, uses his skills to train young Black people to fight against the power.