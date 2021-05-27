Cancel
Health

'It was pills or nothing': Norfolk's reliance on antidepressants revealed

By Sarah Burgess
becclesandbungayjournal.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rate at which antidepressants are being prescribed in Norfolk and Waveney is one of the highest in the country - despite health bosses saying they should be used as a last resort. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) says patients with mild to moderate symptoms of...

www.becclesandbungayjournal.co.uk
