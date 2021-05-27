newsbreak-logo
Desert Financial Foundation Awards $113,000 In Scholarships To Graduating Seniors And Adult Learners

PHOENIX, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids today … are ambitious and generous !

&amp;#160;

In a tribute to its values around community service and lifelong learning, Desert Financial Foundation awarded $113,000 in college scholarships to deserving high school students and returning adult learners.

During graduation season in May, Desert Financial Credit Union hosted the 17 th Annual Community Service and 3 rd Annual Adult Learners Scholarship awards in intimate virtual ceremonies with friends and family. The Community Service Scholarship program is open annually to all members of the credit union and their related family members attending community colleges and universities in Arizona.

"Supporting education and lifelong learning is central to our mission of sharing success," said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO at Desert Financial . "We know investing in education builds strong communities and as an institution founded by educators, we're more than happy to do our part," he added.

During the ceremony for the Community Service Scholarship, 20 students received scholarships, which ranged from $2,500 to $10,000. Each student had completed at least 50 hours of community service, for a total of 2,641 hours. In addition, they enjoyed surprise gifts and announcements. Their scholarships would be eligible for renewal in their sophomore year with continued community service, and each student also received an iPad and other supplies to assist with college coursework.

"I've been a Girl Scout for many years and helped at homeless shelters and the Boys & Girls Clubs," said Amaya Jones, who just graduated from Deer Valley High School and plans to attend Northern Arizona University to study veterinary science. "Community service has helped to humble me and shape me into who I am today. The scholarship from Desert Financial will help take some of the weight off my parents' shoulders," she said.

Students interested in learning more about the application for the 2022 Community Service Scholarship program can visit the website for more details. The application will be open beginning in January 2022. Application requirements include:

  • Completing 50+ hours of community service in 2021
  • A 3.0+ cumulative GPA
  • Plan to attend an in-state college or university in the fall
  • Desert Financial member (or related to a member)
  • Show a demonstrated financial need based on Expected Family Contribution (EFC) from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Support for Adult Learners

Adult Learners Scholarship recipients included longtime Desert Financial Credit Union member and devoted family man, Dominic Turner, of Glendale. He received a $2,000 Adult Learners Scholarship, plus an extra $3,000 awarded in a random drawing before the ceremony for a total of $5,000 in scholarship funds.

Turner plans to pursue a doctoral degree in clinical psychology and hopes to serve the needs of those in his community, especially Black men.

"I mention my race only because mental health and counseling are undervalued in my community," he says. "My theory is because there are not enough individuals like myself in the field to represent the underrepresented. I want to serve the underserved and provide a face that is not normally seen in the mental health field," he said.

For a list of Adult Learners Scholarship recipents and their plans, click here. Contact Diane Meehl at 480-651-4654 to be connected to scholarship recipients for media stories about these ambitious adult learners.

About Desert Financial Credit Union

Celebrating more than 80 years in Arizona, Desert Financial is the state's most trusted local credit union with $7 billion in assets, 350,000+ members and 47 branches. Membership eligibility is open across Arizona with contactless solutions via eBranch, making it easy to call, click or come in. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Desert Financial takes pride in sharing success. In 2020, Desert Financial gave more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief and safety measures, donations, scholarships and Random Acts of Kindness to our members, community and team. In 2021, Desert Financial awarded $14 million to its members through the Member Giveback Bonus. Learn more about the credit union difference at desertfinancial.com or connect with us @desertfinancial.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/desert-financial-foundation-awards-113-000--in-scholarships-to-graduating-seniors-and-adult-learners-301301212.html

SOURCE Desert Financial Credit Union

