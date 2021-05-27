Puget Sound Business Journal Names Sound Community Bank First-Place Corporate Philanthropist

SEATTLE, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) recognized Sound Community Bank as one of the top corporate philanthropists. Of the small-sized companies who made the list, Sound Community Bank placed first. This accolade recognizes both money and time companies provide helping to sustain our communities. Sound Community Bank's contributions to non-profit organizations were acknowledged at the annual Corporate Citizenship Awards hosted virtually by the PSBJ on May 20, 2021.

About the Award The Puget Sound Business Journal annually recognizes the top corporate philanthropists and ranks these in the categories of small, medium, and large companies, based on annual revenue.

About Sound Community Bank Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clallam and Jefferson Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.

For additional information:

Media Contact: Brady Robb (206) 448-0884 ext. 202