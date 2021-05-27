newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Puget Sound Business Journal Names Sound Community Bank First-Place Corporate Philanthropist

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

SEATTLE, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) recognized Sound Community Bank as one of the top corporate philanthropists. Of the small-sized companies who made the list, Sound Community Bank placed first. This accolade recognizes both money and time companies provide helping to sustain our communities. Sound Community Bank's contributions to non-profit organizations were acknowledged at the annual Corporate Citizenship Awards hosted virtually by the PSBJ on May 20, 2021.

About the Award The Puget Sound Business Journal annually recognizes the top corporate philanthropists and ranks these in the categories of small, medium, and large companies, based on annual revenue.

About Sound Community Bank Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clallam and Jefferson Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.

For additional information:

Media Contact: Brady Robb (206) 448-0884 ext. 202

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
272
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
City
Snohomish, WA
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Society
Seattle, WA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank First#Business Banking#Corporate Banking#Corporate Media#Media Organizations#Business Services#Psbj#Community Bank#King Pierce#Jefferson Counties#Media Contact#Non Profit Organizations#Company#Banking Services#Annual Revenue#Money#Www Soundcb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Youth Homes & Sallie Severns Announce New Partnership

CONCORD, Calif., May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Homes, a Bay Area nonprofit dedicated to empowering and supporting the community's most vulnerable youth, is teaming up with Sallie Severns, State Farm Agency owner in Walnut Creek, to support the launch of Youth Homes' Empowerment Workshops. Shatae Jones, Vice President of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CareDx Announces Strategic Minority Investment In Miromatrix

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it has closed a minority investment in Miromatrix, a biotechnology company working to eliminate the need for an organ transplant waiting list through the development of implantable engineered biological organs. CareDx and Miromatrix have also agreed to collaborate on certain research and development activities using CareDx technology.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Proactive Talent Expands With Launch Of New Retention Services

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactive Talent has long been a strategic partner in building amazing talent programs for attracting and hiring talent for startups up to midsize companies. Today, Proactive Talent continues its unprecedented growth with the launch of a third pillar of services aimed at helping companies improve employee retention. The new options for Retain Services are Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Learning and Development, and Coaching and Advisory services.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The AZEK Company To Present At William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) ("AZEK" or the "Company"), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance, and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, announced that Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer, and Ralph Nicoletti, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Noront Resources Announces ISS And Glass Lewis Recommend That Shareholders Vote FOR The Company's Director Nominees Ahead Of The Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

Shareholder Proxy Voting Deadline is Monday, June 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) Shareholder Questions or Require Voting Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group toll free at 1-877-452-7184 by email at assistance@laurelhill.com . TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) (" Noront" or the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Flower One Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report In Relation To Its Annual Filings

Flower One Holdings Inc. (" Flower One" or the " Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today provides its third bi-weekly status report further to the Company's press release dated May 3, 2021. The Company was granted a customary management cease trade order (the " MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203"). As previously announced, the application for the MCTO was made by the Company in order to secure additional time for the Company to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis, certificates of its CEO and CFO and its annual information form (collectively the " Annual Filings"). The MCTO prohibits all trading in securities of the company, whether directly or indirectly, by the company's CEO and CFO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade in the securities of the Company.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

1Digital® Agency Is The Clear Choice For BigCommerce SEO Services

MIAMI, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to setting up an e-commerce website, it is important to choose the right platform to meet your business needs. For enterprise-scale businesses, BigCommerce is one of the best platforms available because it provides all of the tools needed to build and scale your e-commerce business. While BigCommerce has everything businesses need to start optimizing their websites, getting the best BigCommerce SEO results takes a team of BigCommerce SEO experts. That is where working with 1Digital ® can make a big difference.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Impervious.ai Closes Venture Round

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday May 20th, Impervious Technologies (impervious.ai ) closed a pre-seed financing round led by Trammell Venture Partners to accelerate development of censorship resistant technologies and to simplify application development on the Bitcoin Lightning Network . Strategic Cyber Ventures , Ten-31 , Deflation.vc , and Mike Doniger, Former Director of Research at Citadel Fundamental Strategies also participated in the venture round.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Announces Receipt Of Notification Letter From NASDAQ

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Queen's Gambit Growth Capital (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "NASDAQ") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on the NASDAQ. The Company has 60 days, or until July 26, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent Form 10-Q. The Company may regain compliance prior to this deadline by filing the Form 10-Q. The Company anticipates filing the Form 10-Q as soon as possible.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. - DBDR

NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. ("DBDR" or the "Company")(DBDR) relating to its proposed acquisition of CompoSecure Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, DBDR will acquire CompoSecure through a reverse merger, with CompoSecure emerging as a publicly traded company.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Pulse Seismic Inc. Signs $17.0 Million Seismic Data Licensing Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) ("Pulse" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a $17.0 million seismic data licensing contract. On signing, the Company will immediately deliver a portion of the data and will recognize revenue of $7.3 million. The remainder of the data must be selected by the customer before April 15, 2022, at which time the balance of the $9.7 million licensing fees will be recognized as revenue. The licence is for 3D seismic data located in a liquids rich fairway in the west shale basin with multi-zone potential in Central Alberta.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Strongbridge Biopharma Plc - SBBP

NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Strongbridge Biopharma plc ("SBBP" or the "Company")(SBBP) relating to its proposed acquisition by Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, SBBP shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris per share they own. SBBP shareholders will also receive one contingent value right, worth up to $1.00 in cash per share or equivalent Xeris stock upon achievement of certain triggering events.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

TUSCAN HOLDINGS CORP. RECEIVES NASDAQ NOTIFICATION REGARDING DELAYED FORM 10-Q

NEW YORK, New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) - Get Report ("Tuscan" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced that on May 28, 2021, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") advising that because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"). Nasdaq has informed the Company that it has until July 26, 2021 to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule, provided that the Company will not be required to submit a plan if the Form 10-Q is filed before such date. If Nasdaq approves the Company's plan, it has the discretion to grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q (or until November 22, 2021) to regain compliance.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Global International Health Insurance (IPMI) Market Overview, Competitive Landscape Report 2021 - Tele-health, AI And Other New Technology Will Change How Insurers, Brokers And Customers Interact

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance (IPMI) 2021: 3 Volume Bundle Offer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. International health insurance for expats, third country nationals, domestic nationals and global nomads is a three -volume package updated in 2021 with more companies and more countries.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. Provides Update On Periodic Reporting

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: HMCO) (the "Company") announced today that it has determined to restate its 2020 financial statements (the "Non-Reliance Period") in light of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") recently issued "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "Staff Statement"). This Staff Statement issued on April 12, 2021 informed market participants that warrants issued by SPACs and former SPACs may need to be reclassified as liabilities with non-cash fair value adjustments recorded in earnings at each reporting period. The Company had previously classified its issued warrants as equity. The Company currently expects that the reclassification of the warrants will have no impact on its historical liquidity, cash flows or revenues.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VG Acquisition Corp. Receives Expected Notification From NYSE Related To Delayed Quarterly Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VG Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced it received a notice on May 25, 2021 from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") indicating that as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the "Quarterly Report"), the Company no longer complies with the continued listing requirements set forth in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's securities, which will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to the Company's compliance with other applicable continued listing requirements.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

G Squared Ascend I Inc. Announces Receipt Of Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE: GSQD, the "Company") announced today that on May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company has not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE, and indicated that the Company has six months to file its Form 10-Q to regain compliance.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Spero Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced that on May 28, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Spero's Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 36,000 shares of its common stock to seven new employees under the Spero Therapeutics, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, or the 2019 Inducement Plan. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees becoming employees of Spero in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Churchill Capital Corp IV Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; Files Required Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that is has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 28, 2021, which is expected to be available on the SEC website on June 1, 2021.