Jobs

Considering A Career Change: Global Security Firm GardaWorld Opens Thousands Of Jobs In The U.S. And Pays For Training

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

With unemployment benefits poised to end soon, leading security services company posts thousands of part-time, full-time job openings

ST. LOUIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GardaWorld, a global leader in integrated security services is hiring to fill thousands of jobs across the United States as public and community spaces continue to reopen and many businesses begin to bring employees back to work.

As one the largest privately owned security companies in the world, GardaWorld offers extensive opportunities to individuals looking to gain experience and develop professionally in a fast-growing and essential industry.

The company is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time armed and unarmed security guards. Responsibilities range and may include delivering high customer service, problem-solving and providing situational awareness assessments.

"As more states lift restrictions, community spaces reopen, and companies return to work, there's a huge need to get security personnel on the ground to guard access points, increase situational awareness, resolve disputes, and protect people, properties, and other valuable assets," said Mark Porterfield, Chief Security Officer, Security Servicesat GardaWorld. "The pandemic really brought public health and safety to the forefront and this is the time for companies to be evaluating and rethinking their security strategies."

"Over the course of the pandemic, we saw a lot of people changing jobs and exploring new career opportunities," added Demarcus Dotson. "At GardaWorld, we offer a strong sense of purpose in your work, a multitude of career pathways, and strategic opportunities for growth. It's a great place to start your new career because we provide on-the-job training and ongoing skills development to help take you where you want to go."

GardaWorld offers flexible schedules, training and career growth opportunities, and diverse work assignments spanning multiple industries. The company employs its own training program designed by security experts to help employees develop the skills necessary to advance their careers.

Job opportunities are available across the country, including in Georgia, Missouri, Florida, Ohio,

, Texas, Indiana, Arizona and Oklahoma.

To learn more about GardaWorld and its available positions, visit https://securityjobsus.garda.com. GardaWorld is an equal opportunity employer.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is one of the largest privately owned integrated security, cash solutions and risk management companies in the world. Guided by its values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld has over 122,000 dedicated professionals serving over 35,000 clients in 45 countries around the world. GardaWorld and its subsidiaries are uniquely positioned and resourced to support the security needs of its clients, whether locally or globally. The company offers its services through brands such as GardaWorld Security Services, GardaWorld Cash Services, BEST Crowd Management, ECAMSECURE, TalentWorld and Crisis24. For more information, visit https://www.garda.com/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/considering-a-career-change-global-security-firm-gardaworld-opens-thousands-of-jobs-in-the-us-and-pays-for-training-301301215.html

SOURCE GardaWorld Security Corporation

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
