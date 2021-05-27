newsbreak-logo
UEFA

Who Was the Last European Team to Win a Trophy?

By Sean Miller
Posted by 
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media. If you said France at the 2018 World Cup, you are incorrect, and you forgot about the Nations League Tournament. Portugal got a chance to host the first Nations League championship in 2019, and it ended up the victors, defeating Switzerland 3-0 (thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick) in the semifinals and Netherlands 1-0 in the final, to win the last piece of hardware handed out by UEFA.

