Who Was the Last European Team to Win a Trophy?

If you said France at the 2018 World Cup, you are incorrect, and you forgot about the Nations League Tournament. Portugal got a chance to host the first Nations League championship in 2019, and it ended up the victors, defeating Switzerland 3-0 (thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick) in the semifinals and Netherlands 1-0 in the final, to win the last piece of hardware handed out by UEFA.