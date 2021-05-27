newsbreak-logo
Tickets For Kids And Most Valuable Kids DC To Consolidate Efforts To Inspire Kids

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Tickets for Kids announced today that they will merge the operations of Most Valuable Kids Washington D.C. into the organization beginning June 1, 2021.

Both organizations have spent decades providing access for under-resourced kids and families to all sorts of ticketed experiences -- sports, family entertainment, the arts, museums, and more. The two organizations share the common goal of inspiring children to aspire to greatness through exposure to new experiences. Collectively, the two organizations have provided more than 3 million tickets worth more than $74 million.

"This is an opportunity to consolidate the best that both organizations have to offer, expanding the impact of our shared mission to inspire kids by providing access to opportunities they might otherwise be excluded from," said Tickets for Kids Executive Director Jason J. Riley. "We are grateful to Daryle and Beth Bobb, the founders of Most Valuable Kids, for their partnership and are excited to expand our impact throughout the D.C. metro area."

Most Valuable Kids' Founder Daryle Bobb said "We are very excited that through partnership with Tickets for Kids, the mission of the organization will continue to flourish in the region. Beth and I are incredibly proud of the legacy that Most Valuable Kids D.C. will leave, and happy that Tickets for Kids will continue the work of building upon that legacy."

Bobb will join the national board of directors of Tickets for Kids as Most Valuable Kids D.C. transitions to the Tickets for Kids brand. Chapters of Most Valuable Kids in Cincinnati and Atlanta will remain independent organizations.

Tickets for Kids began in 1994 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, acquiring donated tickets and matching them to those most in need. Since then, the model has been replicated in markets across the country. A trusted partner to both ticket providers and youth-serving nonprofits, more than 2,000 nonprofit partners benefit from the tickets donated by entities ranging from national sports leagues and musical superstars to local and regional theaters, museums, zoos, and more. The operations of the organization are funded by generous individuals, corporations, and foundations.

For more information about Tickets for Kids, visit the organization at www.ticketsforkids.org.

CONTACT: Jason J. Riley, Executive DirectorTickets for Kids Charities jason@ticketsforkids.org (412) 745-5512

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tickets-for-kids-and-most-valuable-kids-dc-to-consolidate-efforts-to-inspire-kids-301301182.html

SOURCE Tickets for Kids Charities

