High-Performing Students Earn Pennsylvania American Water's 2021 "Stream Of Learning" Scholarships

Pennsylvania American Water today announced that 10 students from across Pennsylvania have been selected to receive $1,000 scholarships through the company's Stream of Learning scholarship program. Pennsylvania American Water offers scholarships to support outstanding students from its service areas who are charting a course of study critical to the water and wastewater industry.

"On behalf of Pennsylvania American Water and our employees, congratulations to all of this year's scholarship recipients," said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. "We are proud to recognize this accomplished group of students for achieving the highest academic standards and for their commitment to environmental stewardship and community service."

Judges selected the winners from more than 30 scholarship applicants from the around Commonwealth and evaluated them on criteria including academic achievement, community service, career aspirations in the water and wastewater industry, and letters of recommendation.

Pennsylvania American Water awarded its 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarships to:

Katarina Bauer, Palmyra Area High School, Lebanon County

Gabrielle Gaile Cruz, Spring-Ford Senior High School, Montgomery County

Makena Jean Hall, Lincoln Senior High School, Lawrence County

Kelsey Grace Howey, Riverside Senior High School, Lackawanna County

Ashley Katchmar, Old Forge Senior High School, Lackawanna County

Caroline Kenney, Mount Lebanon High School, Allegheny County

Elizabeth Marlene Power, Spring-Ford Senior High School, Montgomery County

Josiah Peter Sespico, Butler Senior High School, Butler County

Kylie Nicole Tugend, Nazareth Area High School, Northampton County

"During the past dozen years, Pennsylvania American Water has award 120 scholarships to a generation of passionate and energetic environmental leaders like these students to continue serving our customers for generations to come in support of water and wastewater-related professions," continued Doran.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people.

