newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

High-Performing Students Earn Pennsylvania American Water's 2021 "Stream Of Learning" Scholarships

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Pennsylvania American Water today announced that 10 students from across Pennsylvania have been selected to receive $1,000 scholarships through the company's Stream of Learning scholarship program. Pennsylvania American Water offers scholarships to support outstanding students from its service areas who are charting a course of study critical to the water and wastewater industry.

"On behalf of Pennsylvania American Water and our employees, congratulations to all of this year's scholarship recipients," said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. "We are proud to recognize this accomplished group of students for achieving the highest academic standards and for their commitment to environmental stewardship and community service."

Judges selected the winners from more than 30 scholarship applicants from the around Commonwealth and evaluated them on criteria including academic achievement, community service, career aspirations in the water and wastewater industry, and letters of recommendation.

Pennsylvania American Water awarded its 2021 Stream of Learning Scholarships to:

  • Katarina Bauer, Palmyra Area High School, Lebanon County
  • Gabrielle Gaile Cruz, Spring-Ford Senior High School, Montgomery County
  • Makena Jean Hall, Lincoln Senior High School, Lawrence County
  • Kelsey Grace Howey, Riverside Senior High School, Lackawanna County
  • Ashley Katchmar, Old Forge Senior High School, Lackawanna County
  • Caroline Kenney, Mount Lebanon High School, Allegheny County
  • Elizabeth Marlene Power, Spring-Ford Senior High School, Montgomery County
  • Josiah Peter Sespico, Butler Senior High School, Butler County
  • Kylie Nicole Tugend, Nazareth Area High School, Northampton County

"During the past dozen years, Pennsylvania American Water has award 120 scholarships to a generation of passionate and energetic environmental leaders like these students to continue serving our customers for generations to come in support of water and wastewater-related professions," continued Doran.

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (AWK) - Get Report, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005793/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
273
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Water Services#Clean Water#Water Utility#High School Students#U S Students#Academic Achievement#Academic Study#Stream Of Learning#Commonwealth#Palmyra Area High School#Butler Senior High School#Butler County#Nazareth Area High School#Amwater Com#Linkedin#Businesswire Com#Mount Lebanon High School#Scholarship Program#Outstanding Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

Frontier students earn record scholarship total

High school students in the eastern end of Washington County reached for and secured the stars. “Just in scholarships, the current total is $914,000 but then I add in the GI bills for the students that are going into the military we actually top a million dollars this year, which I’ve never been able to say before,” said Holly Cunningham, Frontier High School’s guidance counselor.
Union City, PAgcc.edu

Physics student earns leadership scholarship

Grove City College Physics major Alden MacKenzie ’22 of Union City, Pa., won a Society of Physics Students (SPS) Leadership Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year. MacKenzie earned the $2,000 award on the strength of his academic performance and involvement in the SPS community. He is the seventh Grove City College student to win an SPS scholarship since 2008.
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Credit Union of Georgia awards $1,000 scholarship to Marietta High student

Credit Union of Georgia surprised Sophie Edwards on the morning of May 18 and awarded her the Credit Union of Georgia Scholarship in connection with the Marietta Schools Foundation. Edwards was selected for her essay on “How #DoYouCU making a difference?” along with her impressive resume. When creating a scholarship...
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

Sturgeon Bay Students Earn Bordui Scholarship

Three Sturgeon Bay High School seniors have been named recipients of the 2021 Bordui Foundation scholarship. Madelyn Allen will receive $10,000 to support her attendance at the University of Minnesota, and Miranda Olson and Abram Abeyta will each receive $10,000 toward their attendance at UW-Madison. The foundation’s trustees considered grade...
Boston, MABarnstable Patriot

Bridgewater State student earns MA CPA Scholarship

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA) has announced Natalia Peters of South Yarmouth as the recipient of the MSCPA/Latina Scholarship from the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation. Peters, a student at Bridgewater State University, was one of 32 students selected to receive a scholarship from the MSCPA’s Educational...
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Pennsylvania Students Reflect on Year of Virtual Learning

(TNS) — About this project: Few milestones carry as much meaning and memories as the senior year of high school. This year’s seniors experienced their final year of high school during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, PennLive profiles high school seniors talking about their experiences in this remarkable time. How’s...
Michigan StateGrand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan high school student receives $40K scholarship, Amazon internship

A Delton Kellogg High School senior was one of 100 students in the country to receive a $40,000 scholarship to continue studying computer science in college this fall. Bradley Bunch received the Amazon Future Engineer scholarship to study computer science at MIT over the next four years. With the scholarship, Bunch is guaranteed a paid internship offer at Amazon after his freshman year of college to gain critical real-world work experience.
Educationthesunpapers.com

Local man offers scholarships to students at area high schools

If a particular bit of information contained within a 2010 survey from The Montpelier Foundation is true, that only 28 percent of Americans have read the Constitution in its entirety, Dominic Cerrito has come up with a novel solution to encourage learning about one of the country’s founding documents. Cerrito,...
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

Local students earn Iowa Farm Bureau scholarships

Two North Iowa students are the recipients of Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) scholarships. IFBF has awarded 27 emerging young leaders with a $2,500 scholarship to support their agricultural education at their chosen university or college. Listed below are the students, their parents and where they plan to attend school:
Cobb, GAMarietta Daily Journal

3 Wheeler High students named scholars in National Cyber Scholarship Competition

After a rigorous 48-hour online competition sponsored by The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation, three Wheeler High School students were named Scholars in the National Cyber Scholarship Competition. Jenna Bond, Archishma Goli and Christina Nikolova were among the top 540 highest scoring students who met the eligibility criteria for a $2,500...
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Transportation Engineering Scholarship Awarded to Adair Garrett

McMahon Associates, Inc., a transportation engineering and planning firm, is pleased to announce that the recipient of the 2021 Joseph and Peggy McMahon Transportation Engineering Scholarship is Adair Garrett, a May 2021 graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. She will continue to pursue her Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering with a transportation engineering concentration over the next two years. This scholarship award is competitively selected through the Berks County Community Foundation.
Lowell, MALowell Sun

Hellenic American Academy students learn fire safety from LFD

Lowell Fire Department Public Education Officer Anthony Leite and firefighters Michael Callahan and Santos Cruz visit students at Hellenic American Academy in Lowell to teach them the four rules of fire safety. The kids now know the rules are know two ways out of every room; change your smoke-detector batteries when you change your clocks twice a year; stay low and go under smoke; and get out, stay out, have a predetermined meeting place and call 911.
New York City, NYWestern Queens Gazette

CUNY Community College Students Earn Cooke Scholarships, Kaplan Awards

Three CUNY community college students who overcame personal and academic hardships have been selected as recipients of the highly selective Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, honoring the nation’s top community college students. The grant was awarded to a pair of students from the Borough of Manhattan Community College, and one from LaGuardia Community College. The award provides up to $40,000 per year to help recipients complete their bachelor’s degree.
Utah Stateusu.edu

Regional Water Association Awards Scholarships to USU Engineering Students

Two Utah State University engineering students received $1,000 scholarships from the Intermountain Section of the American Water Works Association. AWWA is an international society dedicated to providing total water solutions assuring the effective management of water. Each year, the Intermountain Section — which covers Utah and Eastern Idaho and boasts more than 600 members — awards four scholarships to supports students in the field of water quality, supply and treatment. This year, two of those recipients were USU students Shelby Bulkley and Kailey Jorgensen.
Prairie View, TXpvamu.edu

PVAMU business students, alumni earn competitive American Banking Association Certificates

Finance major Caleb Broach wants to retire at a young age. “I desire to have over 100 doors creating monthly cash flow for me,” he said. “Being financially free means that I’m able to be time-free and not on someone else’s time. I’ll be able to spend my time doing what I’m called to do. I think the model of working hard and making a lot of money but never having time to enjoy the fruits of your labor is very unappealing to me.”
Allentown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

35 ASD students earn high school diploma, associate's degree simultaneously

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thirty-five students from the Allentown School District celebrate a remarkable achievement this week. The students have earned their high school diploma and an associate's degree from Lehigh Carbon Community College - at the same time. They are the first graduates of a partnership between the school district...