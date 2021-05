Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) spoke with Mary Walter on The Brian Kilmeade Show about the borer crisis and her legislation to implement President Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols. Blackburn says President Trump’s remain in Mexico policy worked because migrants had to stay in Mexico until their asylum case was heard. Blackburn says Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is for an open border and is lying to the American people saying the border is closed. Blackburn also took issue with democrats siding with Hamas over Israel. Blackburn says the democrat party has moved so far left they cannot even stand with Israel when a terrorist organization is attacking them.