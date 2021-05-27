Evers orders to half-staff in honor of fallen local veteran
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers has ordered flags to half-staff on Friday, June 4 in honor of Maj. Gen. James G. Blaney who passed away last October. Blaney was 82. According to the Governor’s Office, Blaney joined the Wisconsin National Guard in 1960, mobilized to federal service in 1961 with the 32nd Infantry Division during the Berlin Crisis and served as the Adjutant General of the State of Wisconsin from 1997 to 2002.www.nbc15.com