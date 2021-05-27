Zoey Deutch Reveals the Status of a Set It Up Sequel With Glen Powell
Watch: Zoey Deutch - 2020 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. Zoey Deutch is setting something up with Netflix once again—but it's not exactly what fans may think. The 26-year-old actress recently revealed on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show whether fans will eventually get a much-deserved sequel to her ever-popular Netflix rom-com hit, Set It Up. When asked if there any forward momentum in the reprisal of the 2018 summer flick, Zoey delivered a bit of sad news, sharing, "There currently is not a Set It Up 2."www.eonline.com