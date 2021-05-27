Zoey Deutch Reveals the Status of a Set It Up Sequel With Glen Powell

People choose to see things from different perspectives, and that’s a proven fact, which is why hearing that actress Sarah Paulson doesn’t believe that her character, Mildred Ratched, is a villain shouldn’t really shock anyone. It’s not just that she’s playing the titular character in a Netflix series, it’s more or less because she’s studied the character and has allowed her own personal views to come into play when looking at Mildred’s life and why she would commit the horrible acts that she’s become known for at this point. If anyone thought that Ratched was horrible in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest with Jack Nicholson, then they might want to head on over to Netflix and check this series out. Some might actually see things from Paulson’s point of view, while others might wonder just when the role enchanted her to such a degree that she would think that anyone capable of the things that Ratched has done could be labeled as anything other than a villain.