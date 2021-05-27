newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Security Token Offerings (STOs) For NFTs?

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking of selling NFTs? If so, you should be aware that the issuance of NFTs may, in some circumstances, constitute the sale of securities, which would require either registering the securities with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), qualifying for an exemption from registration, or risking exposure to future litigation.

In fact, platform developer "Dapper Labs," creator of the NBA's Top Shot platform, was recently sued for allegedly selling its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as unregistered securities. Putting the merits of the claim aside, it is a striking example of the potential liability that current issuers of NFTs are facing; that is, existing issuers of NFTs may risk exposure to future lawsuits for selling unregistered securities by people who bought their NFTs in the past.

Accordingly, those thinking of selling NFTs should consider doing so through what is known as a security token offering (STO) - a process that legally enables entities to quickly fundraise under one of the SEC's exemptions from registration, thereby remaining compliant with U.S. securities laws and regulations.

After qualifying for an SEC exemption, the tokens can be issued on a tokenization platform and then traded on a secondary market through an alternative trading system (ATS).

Because almost all digitized units offered at the fundraising stage in the U.S. are considered securities, they have been commonly referred to as "security tokens." And offerings to investors of the tokens have been referred to as STOs.

The U.S. regulatory environment already allows STOs, and it is expected to develop further. Although the tokenization process can be a challenging task due to the complexities associated with corporate, securities, and tax laws, as well as limitations that pre-existed the concept of digital securities on a blockchain, the process also offers both short- and long-term benefits that entities seeking to raise capital should consider leveraging.

And, given that certain NFTs may qualify as securities under what is known in Securities law parlance as the " Howey Tes t ," it is fair to assume that the rules and regulations that apply to STOs will also apply to NFTs which are deemed securities. NFTs, therefore, will have to comply with the applicable rules and regulations relating to exemptions from registration, as well as AML/KYC requirements of STOs.

Moreover, structuring a security token offering under the 506(c) SEC exemption is a relatively quick process, which generally may take less than a month.

For a comprehensive overview of the proposed framework for offering and selling NFTs in compliance with securities laws, please refer to Dilendorf Law Firm's report - here.

Contact Information

Max Dilendorf

Dilendorf Law Firm PLLC 85 Broad Street, 27 th Floor

New York, NY 10004 T. 212.457.9797 info@dilendorf.com

Attorney Advertising. The information presented is not legal advice, is not to be acted on as such, may not be current and is subject to change without notice. You should not act upon any such information without first seeking qualified professional counsel on your specific matter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/security-token-offerings-stos-for-nfts-301301164.html

SOURCE Dilendorf Law Firm

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
273
Followers
18K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Token Offering#Sto#Tokenization#Tax Exemptions#Digital Content#Digital Advertising#Advertising Content#Sec#Nba#Top Shot#Ats#Aml#Dilendorf Law Firm#Nfts#Stos#Entities#Issuers#Digital Securities#Offerings#Security Tokens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Economyswfinstitute.org

Remember Volmageddon? SEC Charges Mutual Fund Executives at LJM Funds Management

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a civil action alleging that investment advisers LJM Funds Management Ltd. and LJM Partners Ltd. and their portfolio managers, Anthony “Tony” Caine and Anish Parvataneni, fraudulently misled investors and the board of directors of a fund they advised about LJM’s risk management practices and the level of risk in LJM’s portfolios. The SEC separately settled related charges with LJM’s Chief Risk Officer, Arjuna Ariathurai.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Columbia’s US SEC considers new rules to tackle SPACs, crypto tokens

US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Washington DC-based Government agency which was brought into being to prevent market manipulation following a 1929 Wall Street crash, has been brewing off new measures alongside legislations to protect investors from a worrisome uptick in SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) or blank-check companies’ joyful ride to raise capitals, the US SEC’s new chair Gary Gensler has been set to tell the US lawmakers, a draft document seen by a press agency reporter had unveiled later last week.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PHI Token (PHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $501.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $501.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One PHI Token coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

OG Fan Token (OG) Price Down 21.9% This Week

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00017350 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $7.70 million and $6.59 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsetftrends.com

First Trust, Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs Officially under SEC Review

Filings with the SEC on Wednesday show that Fidelity‘s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust and the First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF are officially beginning their SEC review. This begins a 45-day review cycle of the applications, though the SEC has the ability to issue extensions up to 240 days. Historically the Commission has taken all 240 days to review, and has yet to approve any cryptocurrency ETF.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53.74 Million

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002370 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00056756 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00320084 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Cap of $656,034.51

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $656,034.51 and approximately $58,243.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Why Regulators Cannot Ban Bitcoin

“You’d have to shut down the internet.” Hester Peirce, Commissioner to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on implementing a Bitcoin ban. Although Bitcoin’s market capitalization has surpassed $1 trillion, statements from governmental authorities and business leaders continue to fuel speculation about a U.S. ban on bitcoin. U.S. Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, has publicly criticized Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for their role in “illicit finance.” In the private sector, Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, has commented that Bitcoin may be outlawed just as gold was in the 1930s. Jesse Powell, the CEO of Kraken, a U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, has also warned that “there could be some crackdown” on the digital assets.
Congress & CourtsHarvard Health

Testimony by SEC Chair Gensler Before the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government

Gary Gensler is Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This post is based on his Testimony Before the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, U.S. House Appropriations Committee. The views expressed in the post are those of Chair Gensler, and do not necessarily reflect those of the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Staff.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

INX Limited Announces Updated Timetable For Token Listing World's First SEC-Registered Security Token To Be Listed In July

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INX Limited ("INX"), the owner of blockchain-based platforms for trading digital securities and cryptocurrencies, today announces that its SEC-registered digital security, the INX Token, will be listed in July on the Openfinance Securities ATS , INX's digital securities trading platform. Shy...
MarketsPosted by
The Associated Press

SEC says group illegally raised $2B in crypto offering

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators have accused a group of people of promoting a securities offering tied to digital currency that raised over $2 billion from retail investors without being properly registered. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed the civil lawsuit Friday in federal court in Manhattan. It alleges that...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Zanite Acquisition Corp. Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU) (the "Company") today announced that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on or before May 24, 2021, the extended period provided for the filing under Rule 12b-25(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's units, common stock or warrants on Nasdaq.
Marketsthedechained.com

WisdomTree Becomes Second Firm to File for Ethereum ETF

Asset Management Firm, WisdomTree, has become the second to file for an Ethereum Exchange Traded Fund. This is according to the S-1 application- it filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If approved, ETH investments would become easily available to retailers. They can buy into the fund without holding Ethereum, which is the platform’s native token.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Cap Achieves $1.53 Billion

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $4.42 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $14.58 or 0.00040300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Receives Expected Notice From The NYSE Regarding Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ('SPACs')" (the "SEC Staff Statement"). As previously disclosed, given the scope of the process for determining the appropriate accounting treatment of its outstanding warrants in accordance with the SEC Staff Statement and Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging: Contracts in an Entities Own Equity, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI ("the Company") was unable to complete and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") by the required due date without unreasonable effort and expense.
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Charges Promoters In Unregistered Crypto Offering; CipherTrace Debuts Analytics Support For Binance Smart Chain; UK Parliament: Just Five Crypto Firms Have Obtained FCA AML Registration

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday (May 28) that it has filed “an action” against five people, alleging that they marketed an international “global unregistered digital asset securities offering” that brought in more than $2 billion from retail investors, according to a statement. BitConnect harnessed a network of promoters to market and sell securities through its “lending program” between roughly January 2017 and January 2018, according to the statement, which cited the SEC’s complaint.
Marketsadvisor.ca

SEC charges five in US$2-billion crypto trading scheme

U.S. securities regulators charged five people for their alleged role in promoting a global crypto trading scheme that raised more than US$2 billion from investors. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint in U.S. district court alleging that the five respondents violated securities laws when they promoted an unregistered scheme for trading digital assets, known as the BitConnect lending program.